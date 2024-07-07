Aldeguer scores Sachsenring winner as Ogura pinches late podium place

Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) notched up his first win since the Spanish GP as the Spaniard broke clear in the latter stages to beat Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team) by 2.1s, with Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) leaving it late to claim a fourth podium of the season in P3 at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.

Dixon grabbed the holeshot but polesitter Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) soon pinched P1 back from the Brit on Lap 1. Lap 3 saw Aldeguer take the lead for the first time, with the #54 and Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) passing Vietti in quick succession.

On Lap 6, Arbolino then led for the first time as Vietti profited from Aldeguer getting overtaken by demoting the Spaniard to P3. The latter was soon back in P2 though, with Dixon and Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) rounding out the top five, as a Moto2™ freight train formed. By Lap 7, Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) had climbed to P6 from P12, with teammate Ogura tucked in behind.

With eight laps to go, Aldeguer – having returned to the front – was now 1.3s clear following a near highside from Arbolino coming out of Turn 7 that cost the Italian several places. In total, eight riders had a podium place in sight, as Aldeguer stretched his advantage further to 1.7s.

On the final couple of laps, Aldeguer cruised home to beat Dixon by 2.1s, as the latter broke clear of the fascinating fight for the final podium spot between Vietti, Ogura and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team). A spellbinding final lap played out between the three, and it was Ogura who outfought Vietti at the final two corners to claim the final spot on the rostrum, with Moreira also getting the better of Vietti on the run to the line.

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) was 0.118s away from the podium in P6, with Championship leader Garcia forced to settle for P7 – one place ahead of the impressive Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing). The American battled through the pain barrier to pick up a valuable P8 at the Sachsenring.

So heading into the summer break, Garcia leads teammate Ogura by seven points in the Championship, with Roberts 25 back in P3. Aldeguer’s second win of the year sees him sit 39 points back before the second half of the campaign gets going at Silverstone in early August.

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com