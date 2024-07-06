Saturday, July 6, 2024
Stacey Whips up a Storm and Triumphs in Dramatic Snetterton Superbike Race

Matt Anthony
Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Storm Stacey of LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki emerged victorious in a thrilling and unpredictable Race 1 of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Snetterton on Saturday. The young rider mastered treacherous conditions to claim his maiden BSB win in a race that was heavily influenced by the weather and a red flag incident.

The day began with qualifying sessions held on a wet track. Ryan Vickers of OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing showcased his prowess in the challenging conditions, securing pole position with a time of 2:05.868. Billy McConnell and Storm Stacey rounded out the front row, hinting at the surprises that lay ahead. Billy McConnell was withdrawn by his team shortly after qualifying.

As the afternoon progressed, the weather continued to play a crucial role. Race 1 initially got underway on a wet but drying track, presenting teams with a strategic dilemma regarding tire choice. However, the race was red-flagged after 9 laps due to a crash involving Rory Skinner, who was transferred to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with a suspected fracture to his right tibia and Fibula.

The restart was condensed to a 5-lap sprint, amplifying the importance of tire strategy. Stacey, who had qualified third, made the most of the conditions and his tire choice to storm to victory. Lewis Rollo, riding for IN Competition / SENCAT Aprilia in the Pirelli National Superstock class, stunned the field by finishing second overall, just 0.222 seconds behind Stacey.

Kyle Ryde completed the podium, salvaging a solid result for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing after his teammate Vickers could only manage 9th place despite his pole position start.

The shortened race and mixed conditions led to several unexpected results. Notable performances came from Franco Bourne and Dean Harrison, who finished 10th and 11th respectively after starting well outside the top 10.

Championship contenders faced a challenging day, with Glenn Irwin finishing 5th and Tommy Bridewell failing to complete a lap in the restarted race. Josh Brookes, another title hopeful, could only manage 13th place.

The race showcased the unpredictable nature of British Superbike racing, especially when Mother Nature gets involved. Stacey’s victory not only marks a personal milestone but also shakes up the championship standings heading into Sunday’s races.

As teams and riders regroup for day 3, all eyes will be on the sky, with tire strategy and adaptability likely to play crucial roles once again in determining the outcome of the remaining races at Snetterton.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

