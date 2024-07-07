Unpredictable Weather Shakes Up Supersport at Snetterton

Day two of the Quattro Group British Supersport Championship at Snetterton delivered a thrilling spectacle as changeable weather conditions threw the form book out the window, resulting in an unlikely podium and plenty of drama.

The day began with a wet qualifying session that saw veteran Alastair Seeley master the slippery conditions, claiming pole position with a time of 2:15.796 on his Binch Pro Yamaha. Luke Jones and Rhys Irwin rounded out the front row, setting the stage for what promised to be an exciting sprint race.

However, it was the afternoon’s sprint race that truly captivated fans, as the soaking wet track presented riders and teams with a significant challenge in setup.

In a stunning turn of events, Luke Jones on the Highsparks Ducati emerged victorious, showcasing his prowess in the tricky conditions. But it was the rest of the podium that raised eyebrows around the paddock.

Owen Jenner, competing in the GP2 class aboard his Kramer Racing machine, shocked the field by finishing second overall and claiming GP2 class honours. Jenner’s incredible performance saw him finish ahead of many Supersport regulars, demonstrating the potential for surprises in mixed conditions.

Rounding out the podium was Benjamin Currie on the Oxford Products Racing Ducati, who managed to salvage a strong result despite the challenging circumstances.

Notable absences from the podium included pole-sitter Alastair Seeley, who retired after just four laps, and Jack Kennedy, whose Honda Racing UK bike gave up the ghost on lap seven despite setting the fastest lap of the race.

Further down the order, the wet conditions caused chaos, with several high-profile retirements including Rhys Irwin, Eunan McGlinchey, and Shane Richardson, all falling victim to the treacherous track.

In the Supersport Cup category, Charlie White took top honours on his True Heroes Racing Ducati, finishing 15th overall in a commendable display of wet-weather riding.

The unpredictable nature of the race was perhaps best exemplified by Oliver Barr, who started 40th on the grid but managed to climb all the way to 10th place by the checkered flag.

As the championship moves into day three, all eyes will be on the sky once again. With more unsettled weather forecast, there’s potential for further surprises and shake-ups in the standings. The ability to adapt quickly to changing conditions could prove crucial as riders vie for valuable championship points in today’s feature race.