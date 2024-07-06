Garzo doubles down with wet weather Race 2 masterclass

The #4 completes a day of mixed conditions with the double – with Spinelli second and Torres returning to the podium in third.

Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) kept his nerve to perfection in a delayed and rain-soaked Race 2, outpacing Nicholas Spinelli (Tech3 E-Racing) to complete the double after the two made the break early on. Garzo ultimately crossed the line with an impressive 3.4 seconds in hand, but Spinelli got back on the box for some valuable points.

The battle to complete the podium went down to a duel between Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) and Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team), with the veteran edging out the rookie to get back on the rostrum in back-to-back rounds for the first time this season.

Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) completed the top five, with two riders just above him in the standings, Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) and Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team), taking P9 and P15, respectively, to give the standings another shake up. Come back for more in Austria after summer break!

