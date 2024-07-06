Martin heads Trackhouse duo, Marquez starts P13 after drama at the Sachsenring

The 2023 winner looks to retain his crown from a lap record pole, with Oliveira and Raul Fernandez next up after a crash for Viñales and drama for MM93

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) came out on top in a dramatic qualifying at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, taking pole position with a new lap record as he aims to repeat his 2023 weekend of doing the double. Starting alongside him it’s an Aprilia 2-3 as Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing) took his best qualifying result since his pole at the 2020 Portuguese GP, with Trackhouse teammate Raul Fernandez taking a second front row of the season in P3, and via Q1 no less.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) starts P4 as he aims to continue his winning streak, meanwhile Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) is down in P13 after missing the cut in Q1 following some drama at the end of the session that held up the #93.

Q1

The spotlight was on 11-time Sachsenring winner Marc Marquez in Q1, but after the first runs, Raul Fernandez had the edge on the eight-time World Champion.

As they headed back out, a first flash of drama came as Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) tried to head past the #93 and ended up running off at Turn 1, Marquez avoiding and then next time round coming back in. That would prove a fateful decision in his mission to move through, as his final run left him with one single shot at it – and more drama hit then.

As the #93 headed out of Turn 1 on his one shot wonder lap, Stefan Bradl (HRC Test Team) was on the apex of Turn 2 but not at full racing speed, then moving over. But that was enough to force more avoiding action from Marquez and write the lap off, leaving him P13 on the grid and Bradl under investigation, later given a 3-place penalty.

Q2

After the first flurry of activity, Martin was on provisional pole with a 0.220 cushion ahead of Raul Fernandez, who kept his groove rolling from Q1. Another quarter of a second decided P3, with Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) holding that early on.

As they thundered back out for the second runs, Martin had a moment that put paid to an improvement on his first shot at it, but even more drama was on the way. A crash for Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) at Turn 10, rider ok and passed fit, brought out the yellow flags and it took a minute to clear as the #12 also got his breath back following the highside. That paused any potential improvements, and then Martin had a run off, and finally there was a crash for Alex Marquez that made threading the needle to find space to push for a lap – as well as managing to really threaten on that lap – nigh on impossible. Martin takes pole with that fast effort set early on, ahead of a Trackhouse invasion of the front row, and Bagnaia starts P4.

THE GRID

Behind 2023 winner Martin and the two Aprilias of Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, Bagnaia heads up a second row completed by Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) – the latter equalling his best qualifying of the season so far from Mugello.

Row 3 sees Viñales looking for more from P7 after having topped Friday’s timesheets, and looking to shake off that highside in the session. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) is eighth as his solid run of form continues, ahead of Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) as the #23 looks to make another podium dash from a little further back.

Rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) starts P10 for his final chance to become the youngest winner in MotoGP™, just ahead of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Bezzecchi completing the Q2 runners.

Martin has clear track ahead to Turn 1, Bagnaia has the momentum, Viñales has the speed but then had that highside… and Marquez likewise rides after a big crash on Friday, from P13. But with 11 wins at the track in his pocket. Who will reign the Ring this weekend? Tune in to find out:

SATURDAY

TISSOT SPRINT: 15:00 (UTC +2)

SUNDAY

GRAND PRIX: 14:00 (UTC +2)

