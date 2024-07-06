Martin halts Bagnaia’s charge as Oliveira claims Sprint podium for Trackhouse

The Sprint King extends his lead back to 15 points, Marquez vs Viñales goes down to a photo finish.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) converted pole position to a sublime Tissot Sprint win at the Sachsenring – extending his Championship lead to 15 points. Despite losing out slightly in the launch off the line, Martin battled back to the front to finish 0.676s ahead of Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Racing), who put together an impressive ride to follow Martin home in P2 and take Trackhouse Racing’s first rostrum finish in the paddock.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) completed the Sprint podium to put in some damage limitation, but some more headlines also went to a duel to the flag between Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) and Maverick Viñales (Aprilia Racing) as the two crossed the line in a photo finish to decide sixth.

As the lights went out it was Oliveira who was brieflly ahead on the run to Turn 1, before Bagnaia threaded the needle in signature style to launch down the inside of both the Portugese rider and Martin as the polesitter dropped to third. He didn’t wait there long though, launching his attack for P2 on Lap 2.

Meanwhile, Marc Marquez cracked on with a tough task ahead after qualifying down in 13th. The #93 made a solid start and latched onto the back of his brother Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) in the battle for P9 early doors.

Martin soon pulled off a carbon copy of his earlier move at Turn 1 on Lap 3, this time on Bagnaia, but this time with the #89 running wide and handing the Italian the lead once again. It instantly turned into a dogfight at the front with Martin making a move stick later in the lap, and Oliveira then passing the reigning World Champion at the final corner.

Further back, Marc Marquez’ charge continued and he was on the back of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) in the fight for P8. The #93 found a way through at the end of Lap 4, and then soon began to set his sights on passing Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing), who began to struggle as the Sprint progressed.

At the front, the front three were holding station but Martin was starting to get the hammer down as Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) arrived on the scene, having escaped the clutches of Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) and Viñales. Martin had extended his gap to over one second on Lap 12.

Further back, there was some drama for the #31 as any point-scoring hopes were quickly taken away from Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) with a trip through the gravel – dropping down to last position, but able to rejoin.

Down to the final lap at the front though, everything was still to play for in the podium fight and the duel behind. Martin was in just enough clear air to hold off Oliveira, who likewise kept himself with just enough in hand to take some historic silverware for Trackhouse.

Ducati Lenovo Team had to hold their breath as Bastianini swarmed behind Bagnaia, but over the line the reigning Champion kept it, ensuring Martin’s win only extends his lead by five points. Bastianini was forced to settle for fourth, with Morbidelli taking fifth and one of his best finishes of the year after accelerating away from Viñales.

Binder and Alex Marquez also battled to the line to decide the final spots inside of the Sprint points at the Sachsenring, split by just a tenth and a half. For full results, click below!

After a Saturday of storylines we know Sunday only offers the chance to make more. Can Martin complete the double? Will Bagnaia hit back? Can Marquez use those laps to make more progress… and can Aprilia stay in that fight at the front? We’ll find out at 14:00 (UTC +2)!

