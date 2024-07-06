Q1 to pole: Vietti pips Dixon to Saturday honours

For the first time since the 2023 San Marino GP, Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will launch from pole position in a Moto2™ race.

The Italian’s 1:22.778 was good enough to beat second place Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team) by 0.047s, with Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) completing the intermediate class front row in Germany.

– World Championship leader, Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI), will propel himself from a disappointing P12 as a late crash at Turn 1 saw the Spaniard unable to improve in the closing stages.

– Just over a week after fracturing his right collarbone in Assen, Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) starts one place higher on the grid than title rival Garcia in P11 as the American aims to earn some decent points on Sunday before the summer break.

With second in the title race Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) qualifying in P7, Sunday’s Moto2™ race at 12:15 local time (UTC +2) is set to be an intriguing affair.

