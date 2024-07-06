Veijer sets a scorcher to deny Alonso and front Sachsenring grid

A 1:24.885 saw Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) claim a dominant Moto3™ pole position at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.

The Dutch star beat title rival and World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) by 0.336s as the top two in the title chase go from P1 and P2 at the Sachsenring. Meanwhile, Luca Lunetta (SIC58 Squadra Corse) bagged a debut Grand Prix front row in P3, but the Italian has to contend with a double Long Lap penalty in Sunday’s race.

– Dutch TT winner, Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI), qualified in P12 and will have to complete a Long Lap penalty. The #48 is one of 13 riders who have been handed at least one Long Lap penalty or a pitlane start for Sunday’s German GP following excessive slow sector offences in Practice 2.

– After dropping to P3 in the overall standings on Sunday in Assen, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will seek to pocket a healthy points haul from P13 on the grid.

The lightweight class go racing at 11:00 local time (UTC +2) at the Sachsenring.

