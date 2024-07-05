Hat-trick hero Zaccone scores Sachsenring pole

The #61 beats Gutierrez by just 0.062s in a dramatic electric class qualifying in Germany.

For the third time in succession Tech3 E-Racing’s Alessandro Zaccone will launch from pole position after the Italian pipped Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) by just 0.062s in a drama-filled qualifying at the Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland. Zaccone’s 1:26.234 was 0.221s quicker than Nicholas Spinelli’s (Tech3 E-Racing) best effort, as the latter came through Q1 to stick his Ducati V21L on the front row in P3.

Title hunting Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) spearheads the second row of the grid in P4, as the top two in the World Championship – Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) and Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) – both suffered crashes in Q2. Casadei qualified P8 but will serve a Long Lap penalty in Race 1 for crashing under yellow flags at Turn 13, while Zannoni didn’t set a time after the Italian crashed at Turn 1 early in Q2 – the #21 will start in P10 if given the all-clear to race.

Check out the video of the session and the full results, and then come back for race day in Germany! On Saturday, it’s lights out at 12:15 local time (UTC +2) for Race 1 before Race 2 gets underway at 16:10 local time.

