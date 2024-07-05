Nepa fastest as Alonso leaves it late after a Turn 11 crash

Stefano Nepa (LEVELUP – MTA) topped the Moto3™ times on Friday at the Sachsenring as the Italian put together a 1:25.283 to finish 0.031s ahead of Dutch TT winner Ivan Ortola (MT Helmet – MSI).

David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) bagged P3 on Day 1 but the Colombian had to leave it late to land a competitive time following a fast crash at Turn 11. The World Championship leader will be aiming to have a less dramatic session on Saturday morning.

– Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) pocketed a P4 to signal a solid day at the office for Alonso’s chief Championship chaser.

– Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) sits P11 heading into Saturday morning’s final Practice session, but the Spaniard is less than half a second away from Nepa’s pace.

Tune into Moto3™ Practice 2 at 08:40 local time (UTC +2) before the lightweight class go qualifying at 12:50.

Offers / Codes

Today – 09/07: MOTOGPDAYS20 (20% OFF *Exclusions Apply)

12/07 – 16/07: BIKE15 (15% OFF *Exclusions Apply)

This Weeks HOT Products

NEW Ducati Lenovo Cap – Red: https://store.motogp.com/en/ducati-lenovo/ducati-lenovo-cap-red/t-2399756310+p-46662378988860+z-9-3473237519

NEW Monster Energy Yamaha Dual Fabio Quartararo 20 El Diabo Monster T-Shirt – Black: https://store.motogp.com/en/monster-energy-yamaha/monster-energy-yamaha-dual-fabio-quartararo-20-el-diabo-monster-t-shirt-black/t-1233974257+p-79225645437253+z-9-2585262206

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com