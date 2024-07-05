Chantra claims dominant Friday P1 in Germany

Friday’s Moto2™ pacesetter was Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) as the Thai rider heads into Saturday over three tenths clear of the chasing pack.

Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Polarcube Aspar Team) ended Day 1 0.351s adrift of Chantra’s 1:22.698, with Fermin Aldeguer (MB Conveyors SpeedUp) fronting the Boscoscoro charge in P3.

– MT Helmets – MSI teammates Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura are P7 and P8 respectively at the end of play on Friday, with the top two in the title race both setting a 1:23.267.

– After fracturing his right collarbone seven days ago in Assen, Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) returned to action and ended Friday in P17, just over a second from Chantra’s time. The American will be hunting for a top 14 spot on Saturday morning.

Enjoy Moto2™ Practice at 09:25, with qualifying going green at 13:45.

