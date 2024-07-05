SW-Motech Adventure Luggage Sets

Complete adventure luggage kit containing everything needed to add serious carrying capacity

SW-Motech’s new Adventure Luggage Sets contain everything needed to equip a bike for adventure touring; a one-stop solution for adding serious carrying capacity.

The comprehensive kits provide a tailored set up for most popular adventure bikes, and include:

PRO Side Carriers: Durable, lightweight and quick-release steel carriers, engineered for a secure fit and close-to-bike profile;

ADVENTURE-RACK: 4mm-thick aluminium alloy rack, which provides a strong platform for top cases and other luggage;

2 x TRAX Side Cases (45L for the left side and 37L for the right) and a 38L Top Case: Durable and watertight anodised aluminium side cases and top case, with stainless hinges, carry handles and tie-down attachment points;

SW-Motech also throw in some practical extras, to make life on the road that little bit easier: a TRAX lock set to secure the side and top cases and a pair of TRAX Waterproof M/L accessory bags, for an additional 30 litres of storage. Plus a handy Multi-Tool keychain attachment, which includes hex keys in common sizes – ideal for roadside repairs.

Developed, produced and tested in Europe, the luggage sets are built to last, and each kit is model-specific, for a perfect fit. The carriers and racks use existing mounting points, so no modification to machines is required.

A complete one-stop solution, they remove the hassle of purchasing individual components and offer a 10% price saving compared to buying items in the kit separately.

A kit for the Ducati DesertX retails at £1,651.99 (already a significant saving over OE luggage) and adds a whopping 150 litres of luggage capacity.

For full spec and a fitment list, visit www.sw-motech.co.uk