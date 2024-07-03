Moto2 will the Sachsenring deliver another twist?

A second win in three races for Ai Ogura has seen the Japanese star close the gap to his MT Helmets – MSI teammate, Sergio Garcia, in the overall standings as the Moto2™ class lands at the Sachsenring, with an intriguing title race playing out as we approach the summer break.

Ogura held off Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp Racing) for Assen’s 25-point haul, and in doing so moved above the unlucky Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) in the Championship to act as Garcia’s closest challenger after the American was forced to miss the Dutch TT after fracturing his collarbone on Friday afternoon.

Roberts will look to get back in action at the Sachsenring as the #16 tries to pick up as many points as possible. Riding through the pain barrier, any points will be good points as Roberts hopes to limit the damage before the second half of the season begins.

Aldeguer’s return to the podium was a welcome one, but without the Long Lap penalty, it could have been more. Nevertheless, more results like that are needed as the #54 aims to claw himself back into title contention, with the gap to Garcia now sitting at 55 points.

Last year’s German GP P2 and P3 finishers, Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and Jake Dixon (CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team), enjoyed solid weekends in Assen and will be hoping a repeat of last year’s results is on the agenda.

How will the ever-changing Moto2™ title race picture look come Sunday afternoon? It’s set to be another enthralling encounter as Garcia, Ogura, Roberts, Aldeguer and co. look to take the Sachsenring spoils.

