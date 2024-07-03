Meet Guy Martin and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu at Dainese London Store

On Wednesday 10 July, the Dainese London Store will be throwing open its doors for a special in-store meet and greet with two world-renowned Dainese-supported riders, Guy Martin and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu.

Guy Martin, a motorcycle racer, truck mechanic, and television presenter, is a fan-favourite for his charismatic personality and passion for speed, and Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the 2021 Superbike World Champion, is known for his extraordinary skill and determination on the track.

Free to attend, fans will have the chance to get autographs, take selfies, and engage in an exclusive Q&A session with the two riders.

Date: Wednesday, 10th July 2024

Time: 5:30pm

Location: Dainese London Store, 56 Commercial St, London E1 6LT

Entry: FREE

For more information on the Dainese London in-store Meet and Greet please contact the Dainese London store on 020 3971 7394 or email dainese.london@dainese.com.