New Sidecar pulled by a ‘Husky’

Watsonian sidecars now available for the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401

Watsonian have developed a fitting kit that enables their sidecars to be attached the the distinctive Husqvarna Svartpilen 401.

Engineered in their UK factory, the kit features an ingenious subframe, which bolts onto the bike’s steel trellis frame, providing mounting points for the lower attachment arms. This allows the sidecar to be set up with the correct axle lead, toe-in and lean-out, for optimum stability and predictable handling.

Made from steel tube that is powder coated for durability, the subframe comes with all necessary bolts and brackets. These are manufactured to Watsonian’s specification, to cope with the forces generated through the sidecar.

Watsonian’s Platform Chassis is ideal for smaller capacity motorcycles, like the Svartpilen 401, and a choice of three sidecar bodies can be mounted on it, including the International, (pictured). This set up would also be suitable for the popular Prescott and GP Manx sidecar bodies.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 fitting kit costs £995 (including VAT) and prices for the International sidecar start at £4,895- in a black gelcoat finish. Watsonian offer a full factory fitting service if required.

Located near the Cotswold village of Blockley, Watsonian welcome visitors. See their full range of sidecars at www.watsonian-squire.com.