Remy Gardner Joins Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP for German GP Weekend

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team have travelled from The Netherlands to Germany for the Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, Round 9 of the 2024 MotoGP World Championship, held this weekend at the Sachsenring.

Álex Rins successfully underwent surgery on his right wrist and ankle and is now focusing on making a full recovery. Remy Gardner will attend the German GP in his place, joining Fabio Quartararo in the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP garage.

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team will enter the final MotoGP round before the summer break with an altered rider line-up: Fabio Quartararo is joined by Remy Gardner, who replaces the injured Álex Rins.

Quartararo arrives in Germany holding joint 12th place in the championship standings. After a tough outing at the Dutch GP, the Frenchman is keen to start the weekend at the Sachsenring trying new settings in search of further improvement.

The Sachsenring has unique characteristics: it’s twisty, has steep elevation changes, and has predominately left-hand turns. It’s not for everyone, but El Diablo has known success there. A superb win in 2022 (despite feeling under the weather at the time) and a third place in 2021 on German soil underline that Quartararo certainly knows his way around the narrow track.

Following Rins’ crash at the start of the TT Assen MotoGP Race last Sunday, the Spaniard has successfully undergone surgery on his wrist and ankle on Monday evening. With the support of the team, he has decided to focus on making a full recovery in time for the British GP right after the MotoGP summer break.

In the meantime, the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team welcome Remy Gardner as a replacement rider. As the 2021 Moto2 World Champion and former premier class rider (2022), the Australian is already familiar with the MotoGP paddock and the Sachsenring track. Gardner has been riding for the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team since 2023, which means the seat stays within the Yamaha familiy.

The area of Chemnitz is known for its love of car and motorcycle racing. Originally, races in the area were held on closed public roads from the 1920s onward. The Sachsenring was built in 1996 for safety reasons. Two years later, the track hosted its first MotoGP event. The just 12m wide circuit has numerous tight corners (ten left, three right), making this circuit one of the slower tracks on the calendar, but there will still be plenty of action at the German GP.

MASSIMO MEREGALLI

Team Director

First of all, let me start by saying that the team is relieved that Álex’ surgery went well and that the injuries he sustained in the highside are not more serious. We all wish him a speedy recovery, and we hope to welcome him back soon.

Secondly, we are thankful to Remy Gardner and the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team that he can join us at the Sachsenring on such short notice. We are sure that this will be an interesting experience for him, but the team will do everything we can to make him feel welcome and supported throughout this weekend’s steep learning curve.

The Sachsenring is quite peculiar: its narrow and has a lot of left-handers. It’s difficult to overtake there, so a place in Q2 is even more valuable here than usual. We expect that this will be challenging, but we are intending

FABIO QUARTARARO

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Rider

The Dutch GP was tough. I expected the Race to go a bit better, especially at the beginning. Hopefully we can find some positives in the data and improve for the next weekend. In general, I don’t think that the Sachsenring is a good track for us, especially the second and third sector will be complicated, but we have to take the positives and try to get some data in order to keep improving.

I wish Álex a speedy recovery. I hope to see him back at the track soon.

ÁLEX RINS

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Rider

The surgery went well, and I‘m heading home now. Unfortunately I‘ll miss the next GP, but I hope to be back very soon. Despite this bump in the road, our motivation to keep working is higher than ever.

REMY GARDNER

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Replacement Rider

First of all, I hope Álex can have a fast recovery and I wish him the best.

I’m really excited about this challenge. I just want to say ‘Thank you so much’ to Yamaha for trusting me to ride this weekend. I will use it as a great experience to learn. It’s a new bike, and coming back to MotoGP for one race is always a nice experience, so I’m looking forward to enjoying this weekend, and I’m just extremely happy for this opportunity. Once again a big ‘Thank you’ to Yamaha.

ABOUT REMY GARDNER

Gardner enjoyed a successful career in the Grand Prix paddock, which began with three wildcard entries in the 2014 Moto3 World Championship. After completing his first full season the following year, the Australian impressed on his Moto2 debut as a replacement rider at Barcelona, which saw him retained for the remaining rounds in 2016.

The Aussie became a consistent points scorer in the championship over the next few seasons, and in 2019 he scored a breakthrough podium with a second place in Argentina. In 2020, he was one of the Moto2 standouts, celebrating four podiums including a stunning maiden victory at the Portimão finale from pole position, ending the season sixth in the standings.

In 2021, Gardner enjoyed several exceptional performances, winning five times and taking 12 podiums while he placed inside the top 10 in every race he finished. He was crowned the Moto2 World Champion at the Valencia finale before being promoted to the premier class for the 2022 season.

In his MotoGP rookie season, Gardner has demonstrated strong progression and a high level of determination, but he would make the switch to Superbikes in 2023 with the GYTR GRT Yamaha team.

It proved a tougher transition than the Aussie expected as he faced the challenge of learning not just a completely new style of bike, but new tyres, brakes and, in some cases, circuits too. Nevertheless, he persevered and made strong progress towards the end of the season – finishing an agonising few tenths from his first podium and able to see the winner cross the line ahead of him – in the final race of the year at Jerez.

Remaining with the team for 2024, Gardner was looking strong after an impressive campaign in preseason testing. He didn’t have to wait long for his first WorldSBK podium, which came at Round 3, Race 2, in Assen. He is now looking to build onto that success and is pushing towards securing his first WorldSBK victory.

Personal Details

Date of birth: 24-02-1998

Place of birth: Sydney, Australia

Nationality: Australian

Height: 174cm

Weight: 63kg

Career Summary

2024: GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

2023: 9th – FIM Superbike World Championship – GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

2022: 23rd – MotoGP World Championship

2021: Champion – Moto2 World Championship

2020: 6th – Moto2 World Championship

2019: 15th – Moto2 World Championship

2018: 19th – Moto2 World Championship

2017: 21st – Moto2 World Championship

2016: 26th – Moto2 World Championship

2015: 30th – Moto3 World Championship

2014: 32nd - Moto3 World Championship (three races) / 9th - FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship

2013: 16th - FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship

2012: 26th – FIM CEV Moto3 Junior World Championship