11 points split four riders as the title race hots up heading to Germany

Assen served up a few slices of MotoE™ surprise as we now get set for a date with another classic – the Sachsenring.

The FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship chase was ignited in Assen as drama for Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) and Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) – the leading duo in the standings – saw the hunters close in. Now, heading to Round 6, the Sachsenring plays host as just 11 points split the aforementioned duo, Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) and Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™).

Gutierrez and Garzo enjoyed fruitful weekends at the Cathedral of Speed, with the latter picking up his first win of 2024 in Race 1 – his first since his 2023 Sachsenring triumph. That was backed up with a P3 in Race 2, while Gutierrez produced two sublime comeback rides from P11 on the grid to pocket a pair of P2s.

It would have been a P3 for the Spaniard in Race 1 but Race 2 winner, Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing), was disqualified from the opening race results following a past-race tyre pressure penalty. That promoted Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) to the Race 1 rostrum results, with Zaccone – despite the DSQ – heading to the Sachsenring brimming with confidence after securing that first win since 2021 later in the day.

After being caught up in incidents involving other riders, Zannoni’s P7 and Casadei’s P8 in Race 2 were the only points they walked away from the Cathedral with. A response will be on the cards from both in Germany, a place where Casadei claimed a podium last year. After looking back on form in Assen, Torres will also be hoping a repeat – or better – of his P1 and P3 results at the Sachsenring last year resurface.

Heading to Germany, it’s Casadei leading Zannoni by two points, with Gutierrez now just three points away from the summit. Garzo, meanwhile, is 11 points away as we get set for another spellbinding showdown. Watch qualifying, Race 1 and Race 2 live on motogp.com and for free on YouTube!

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com