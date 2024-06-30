Ortola denies Veijer the home turf dream by just 0.012

Until the final time into the final chicane, Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Intact Husqvarna GP) looked set to take home glory at the Motul TT Assen, but Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) had other ideas.

The Spaniard led the early stages and the Dutchman the latter, but by the final lap it was a duel for Dutch TT honours – and Ortola went round the outside into the chicane to grab the glory by just 0.012.

David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) completed the podium after overhauling Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Championship leader David Alonso (CFMoto Gaviota Aspar Team).

After Ortola and Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) led the way in the initial stages, Veijer brought the group back onto the duo. By nine to go it was a true Moto3™ battle, with Veijer moving through to the lead, and the Dutchman then started to get the hammer down himself to make a gap. But as the pack shuffled, Ortola picked his way back into second and was able to claw back the deficit to Veijer, setting the stage for a duel.

As the final lap began, Ortola was right on the rear wheels of the home hero, and the two were in a private battle with a second in hand on the rest. The move came at the final chicane as the Spaniard went round the outside to steal it, with Veijer then trying to get him back on the drag to the line. He almost did as they crossed the line side-by-side, but Ortola took it by just 0.012.

The masterclass is the #48’s first win of the year, for Veijer its his fourth podium in 2024. For both, it’s points gained in the title fight too. After Alonso came home fifth and fellow frontrunner Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) took P12, Alonso’s lead is now down to 39 points and ahead of Veijer.

Check out the full results below and then come back for more next weekend as Moto3™ take on the Sachsenring!

