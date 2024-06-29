Garzo grabs first win of 2024 with sublime last lap move

The #4 returns to the top step in Assen as the Race 1 victory fight goes to the wire.

Thanks to a beautiful last lap pass, Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) came out on top in a phenomenal Race 1 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship battle at the Motul TT Assen.

The #4 carved up the inside of polesitter Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) at the rapid Turn 13 to win for the first time in 2024, with Zaccone forced to settle for P2 at the chequered flag.

However, a post-race tyre pressure penalty saw the Italian disqualified from the Race 1 results, so P2 went the way of comeback king Oscar Gutierrez (Axxis-MSI) as the Spaniard fought back expertly from P11 on the grid.

Following Zaccone’s penalty, Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) was promoted to the podium places in P3.

Elsewhere, drama unfolded for the top two in the World Championship as Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) was taken out at Turn 1, while Kevin Zannoni (Tech3 E-Racing) and Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) crashed out following contact in the closing stages at Turn 5.

