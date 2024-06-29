Piqueras pockets maiden pole as Veijer crashes but secures P3

Home hero Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) will launch from the front row in P3, but the Dutchman lost out on a Motul TT Assen pole following a final chicane crash which cost the #95 a chance of improving his time in the closing stages.

World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) had to settle for P13 in Q2 as the Colombian aims to battle back through the pack from a season-worst Saturday result.

It was also a low-key Q2 for title-chasing Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3). The rider second in the overall standings will launch from P15 as he aims to claw back some points on Alonso.

The lightweight class go racing at 11:00 local time (UTC +2) at the Cathedral of Speed, don’t miss a single lap over on motogp.com on Sunday morning.

