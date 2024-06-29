The Moto Guzzi Open House returns, together with the Città della Moto Guzzi rally

From 12 to 15 September, Mandello del Lario once again opens its doors to Moto Guzzi fans and motorbike enthusiasts from all over the globe.

And as ever, it looks set to be an incredible late-summer weekend with the colours and landscapes of the eastern shore of Lake Como, brimming with friendship, new encounters, stories of adventures and many, many Moto Guzzi bikes. All this will take place in the birthplace of Moto Guzzi, where the brand has been manufacturing its extraordinary motorbikes for more than a hundred years.

The celebrations will kick off on Thursday 12th of September, when the full programme of the Motoraduno Internazionale Città della Moto Guzzi will begin.

On the 13th, the Moto Guzzi Museum will welcome visitors to the 2024 edition of its Open House event, with thousands of guests expected. The historic factory in Via Parodi is being fully renovated as part of a revolutionary project, and the works in progress will continue over the next few months, before reopening in Mandello as an ultra-modern facility which will be the production site of the Moto Guzzi bikes of the future, as well as a new environment with open spaces for public use. It will also serve as a community hub and a special destination for motorbike fans from all over the world. As part of this year’s edition of the Open House, the Moto Guzzi Museum, with its priceless collection of more than 150 historic Moto Guzzi from every era, will welcome visitors.

As ever, the MOTO GUZZI OPEN HOUSE event will place passion for motorbikes at the heart of the celebrations, and as such, free test rides of motorbikes from the Moto Guzzi range will be available to visitors. On the breathtaking trails that wind along the side of the lake, fans will be able to get to grips with the classic V7 and V85 or the V100 and Stelvio bikes, powered by the new liquid-cooled, one-litre “Compact Block” engine.

The Moto Guzzi shop presents the perfect opportunity for splashing out on a shopping spree, with a host of branded merchandising and accessories.

The MOTORADUNO CITTÀ DELLA MOTO GUZZI programme is full of exciting events, and as ever, will involve the entire town of Mandello del Lario, as it gets ready to welcome Moto Guzzi fans from all over the world to a weekend overflowing with excitement and events.

It all begins in Piazza Leonardo da Vinci, which – with its monument to Carlo Guzzi – will be the site for the Exhibition of Historical Motorcycles, featuring racing models from the eagle brand’s glorious sporting history, surrounded by a host of other incredible mass-produced or specially-tuned motorbikes.



This special exhibition will also feature artist Antonio Ligabue’s very own Moto Guzzi. Thanks to the Casa Museo in Gualtieri, the Square Art Centre in Via Volta will be exhibiting the GTV 500 of the famous painter, who was such a fan of Moto Guzzi that he owned a grand total of sixteen bikes!



Remaining on the subject of Ligabue, on Friday 13th of September, the biographical film “Volevo Nascondermi”, dedicated to the artist and presented by the managers of the Casa Museo, will be held at the Fabrizio De André municipal theatre.



110 kilometres, more than 300 bends, 2 museums and a restaurant: for anyone who doesn’t want to miss out on a trip in the enchanting lakeside surroundings, the Gruppo Amici di Maggiana (GAMAG) will lead a museum tour on Thursday 12th of September, travelling between Mandello, Menaggio, Pianello del Lario and Piona to enjoy the stunning nature and visit 2 museums. For more info: museotorremaggiana@gmail.com.

Moto Guzzi riders have always had the nerve to embark on crazy rides on their bikes, and for them, there is no bridge too far: Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Sudan, Japan…they will be on hand to tell the tales of their adventures and answer any questions at the “Le vie del Naco” stand in Piazza Garibaldi.

Elsewhere, the Eagle Market dedicated to Moto Guzzi motorbikes and related spare parts will be back by popular demand this year. The multifunctional space at the Lido will play host to the gallery of works and drawings dedicated to Moto Guzzi by the great artist Ettore Gambioli, who also created the monument to Carlo Guzzi and that dedicated to Giorgio Parodi: an unmissable collection of lights, colours and portraits of our favourite bikes.

The Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI) will also be in attendance at the rally in an official capacity with a dedicated stand, located in the car park near the Moto Guzzi factory: here, visitors will be able to find gadgets and information for vintage restorations as well as any other kind of advice they may need.

A major exhibition of Moto Guzzi motorbikes will also be held at the San Lorenzo Oratory. The passion for Moto Guzzi has always also touched the forces of law and order too: as such, the Moena Police Alpine Training Centre and the Padua Police Force will be at the event in Via Manzoni, giving guests the opportunity to admire one of the most unusual vehicles to emerge from the Mandello factory up close: the 3×3 Mulo Meccanico, with two V7 Police side-cars.

This year once again, there will also be a test track for childrenin order to teach the smallest visitors how to use electric mini-bikes; an initiative created by the Associazione Bimbi in Moto, which has attended the rally since 2019.

Piazza Italia will be the backdrop for the fascinating Fashion and Motorbikes event, with the girls from the Polisportiva hitting the catwalk in stunning wedding dresses, with the Moto Guzzi bike from the same year at their side.

During the days of the rally, the Associazione Gruppo Amici di Maggiana is kindly providing the opportunity for guests to visit the famous Maggiana Tower – which dates back to the 12th century and where Barbarossa took refreshment – as well as enjoying its museum and the marvellous view of the surroundings.

The grand party at the Motoraduno Internazionale Città della Moto Guzzi is always accompanied by superb live music: on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, the tunes will be pumping out from the stage in Piazza Garibaldi – try sitting still when you hear that rock’n’roll! The Committee’s website (www.motoradunomandello.com) will be updated with set lists for the three evenings of live music.

The Via Medaglie Olimpiche will be home to the stands of the best Moto Guzzi tuners and customisers, with a number of real gems on display, including whole motorbikes and special parts: no true Moto Guzzi fan should miss it!

And finally, one of the most beloved and eagerly-awaited events returns once more – the Motoraduno Lottery will offer a series of exceptional prizes, including the most coveted of all – a fabulous Moto Guzzi V7 Stone in exclusive colours, dedicated to the event. Second place will win a four-day Mediterranean mini-cruise. Meanwhile, third place will take home a Moto Guzzi leather jacket, fourth a Moto Guzzi V85TT helmet and the fifth a Moto Guzzi leather top case.

For more Moto Guzzi news check out our dedicated page Moto Guzzi News

or head to the official Moto Guzzi website motoguzzi.com/gb_EN/