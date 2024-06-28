Zaccone on song to claim pole at the Cathedral

The #61 beats Garzo and Zannoni to Dutch TT pole as Casadei looks for a comeback on Saturday

Alessandro Zaccone (Tech3 E-Racing) will launch from pole position for a second consecutive race weekend as the Italian claimed a Friday P1 at the Motul TT Assen.

Zaccone’s advantage over second place Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) was a healthy 0.338s at the flag, with third place Kevin Zannoni (Openbank Aspar Team) coming through Q1 to sit 0.571s away from the #61’s impressive 1:39.444 lap record pole time.

Meanwhile, Championship leader Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) had to settle for a P9 starting slot, giving him work to do when the lights go out.

On Saturday, it’s lights out at 12:15 local time (UTC +2) for Race 1 before Race 2 gets underway at 16:10 local time.

