Ducati DesertX Discovery, the bike ready to embark on adventure without limits

The DesertX Discovery is the Ducati that comes ready to experience unforgettable adventures on and off-road thanks to “full optional” equipment that makes it ready to discover any destination. With the new DesertX Discovery you can enjoy your travels like never before, thanks to components designed to increase the comfort and protection of the bike and rider, sure not to go unnoticed with the gritty new Thrilling Black/Ducati Red livery.

The DesertX Discovery was created to be unstoppable on any terrain and for this reason it is equipped as standard with reinforced hand guards and engine guard with protection for the water pump, radiator grill and reinforced sump guard to protect the bike on the most difficult sections. The heated grips and the larger windshield increase comfort at low temperatures, and the central stand makes the motorcycle more stable, facilitating access to luggage during stops and maintenance operations on the chain and rear wheel.

DesertX Discovery is in fact equipped as standard with 76-litre aluminium cases, which combine functionality and style, allowing you to carry everything you need for limitless adventures* The DesertX is the ideal travel companion even on road routes thanks to a nimble and precise chassis, which ensures easy and intuitive riding. For this reason, the Turn-by-turn navigator, which can be used through the Ducati Link App, guides the rider towards his destination clearly by showing the directions directly on the dashboard.

The DesertX is a versatile motorcycle, at ease on mixed alpine routes as well as on dirt tracks, thanks to a chassis based on a steel trellis frame, with long suspension travel, which makes it suitable for any adventure. At the same time, the triple homologation for the tyres allows you to choose between different possibilities: from solutions that favour road driving, to others more oriented towards off-road.

The heart of the DesertX is the 937 cc liquid-cooled Testastretta 11° desmodromic distribution engine with 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm, optimized for specific use in the gearbox and electronic equipment. On DesertX, in fact, three Riding modes are dedicated to road use while two are specifically designed for off-road riding. Thanks to a tank with a capacity of over 21 litres, it is possible to travel whilst limiting refuelling stops to a minimum.

The DesertX family (which can be customized through the new configurator), in addition to the new Discovery, also includes the Rally model, dedicated to the sportiest and most daring off-roaders, to those who love rally raids and competitions, developed and tested on fields of racing like the Erzbergrodeo. It is characterized by having the best racing-derived components: specialist and powerful off-road solutions have been adopted on the DesertX Rally.

The Ducati DesertX 2025 in standard trim remains available in the Matt Star White Silk livery only. Both versions are also offered in a 35 kW depowered version for A2 license holders.

The Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer also offers the “4Ever Ducati” guarantee*, valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage, guaranteed by the entire dealer network, on all DesertX models.

Retail price in the UK for the DesertX Discovery is £17,295

*In countries where applied.