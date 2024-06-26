Bradley Smith Joins BMW Motorrad Performance Academy Instructor lineup

Former MotoGP rider and current BMW Motorrad Test Rider Bradley Smith will join the instructor lineup at Mallory Park for an exclusive appearance on the 10th of July. Led by Chief Instructor Taylor Mackenzie, Bradley will instruct alongside a host of British Superbike racers, offering a unique opportunity for riders of all skill levels to learn from some of the best in the industry.

Taylor shared his thoughts on the upcoming event: “I’m thrilled to have Bradley join us at Mallory Park. He joins our array of vastly experienced instructors and once again shows how the BMW Motorrad Performance Academy leads the way with expert instruction and fantastic bikes that riders are able to ride on track. We can’t wait to have him with us.”

The training program has been curated for riders of all abilities, whether novices or experienced track riders, designed to hone rider skills under the expert guidance of professional racers. Participants will have the chance to master advanced techniques during the day, with two group riding sessions and three one to one sessions, with a range of high-performance and track-ready fleet to choose from, including the F 900 R, S 1000 R, and S 1000 RR.

The BMW Motorrad Performance Academy has been designed to deliver high-quality training that not only improves riding capabilities but also ensures a safe and controlled environment for all participants. The academy promises to be an exceptional opportunity for riders looking to elevate their skills or experience on-track riding for the first time.

Book your place here:

www.bmwmotorrad-performanceacademy.com/inventory/mallory-park