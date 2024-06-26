Norton Motorcycles further expands its sales partner network through new agreement with Teasdale Motorcycles.

Norton Motorcycles has begun a new sales partnership with established dealership Teasdale Motorcycles to cover North Yorkshire and the North East.

The latest partnership announcement enables greater supply to the northern most parts of England for Norton, as the brand continues to deliver its Commando 961, V4SV, V4CR and 125th Anniversary Limited Edition models to riders across the UK.

Visitors to the Thirsk dealership will be able to view, test, and buy their Norton motorcycle on site via the dedicated Teasdale Motorcycles team that has over 60 years of collective experience. Interested individuals will also be able to organise servicing and repairs, and purchase parts and accessories.

Rebecca and Dan Walker, Dealer Principals at Teasdale Motorcycles, said: “The team is really looking forward to showing customers everything Norton has to offer. It’s a brand that has an amazing heritage and the latest models are the perfect fit for Teasdale. We’re in no doubt that we will soon be seeing new Norton motorcycles on our roads exploring Thirsk and all the far corners of God’s Own County.”

Chris Bexon, Head of Sales at Norton Motorcycles, said: “We’re delighted that Teasdale is joining Norton’s ever-expanding network of sales partners. Teasdale is held in high regard by the local motorcycle community thanks to their outstanding customer service and we look forward to working with them to bring Norton Motorcycles to the area.”

About Teasdale Motorcycles

Based in Thirsk, Teasdale Motorcycles was founded by Andy Walker in 2003. 20 years later and the motorcycle dealership has become one of the largest in North Yorkshire, offering an array of premium brands and services across two locations.

From new and used bike sales, spare parts and aftercare to clothing and accessories, Teasdale has passion for motorcycles at the heart of the business and prides itself on its approachable staff and one-stop-shop biker offering.

You can find Teasdale Motorcycles at:

Unit 7, Marrtree Business Park, Thirsk YO7 3FF

