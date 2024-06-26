Dualways Connects With Arenacross As Youth Experience Partner

Dualways, a leading UK distributor of electric dirt and balance bikes has joined forces with the Arenacross Youth Experience Programme to put its brand of Amped and 10TEN bikes in front of thousands of young wanna-be off-road racers.

The machines being put through their paces with the Arenacross Youth Experience powered by Dualways, are specifically designed for novice and youth riders. The collaboration has already given youngsters a unique opportunity to try out the Amped and 10TEN range of fully-electric off-road motorcycles at the recently held Bolesworth International – a horse and country show in Cheshire.

Over the weekend of the 10-day event held in the grounds of Bolesworth Castle, some 200 novice riders threw a leg over an Amped or 10TEN machine, with the Dualways brand exposed to over 7,000 visitors across the two days of the off-road biking experience.

The Arenacross Youth Experience powered by Dualways will now travel to the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex in July, and then on to Motorcycle Live at the NEC in Birmingham in November, where the Dualways brands will be put in front of tens of thousands of motorcycle-loving fans.

Commenting on the new alliance, Dualways managing director Henry Maplethorpe said; “We feel this partnership presents our company with an exciting prospect to put our brands in front of a hugely diverse audience. Putting our products in front of the equine community at Bolesworth, quickly followed by the motorsports fans at Goodwood and then motorcycling enthusiasts at Motorcycle Live, is a hugely valuable opportunity.”

Jeff Perrett, Sport Media and Communications for Arenacross, added; “As someone who started riding dirt bikes and motocross as a kid and now looking back 43 years later, I value everything that riding motorcycles has given me. As a young child it gave me a focus and a discipline that has undoubtedly shaped my personality and adult life. It was fun and exciting, and it still is!

“The Amped and 10TEN electric bikes are a perfect fit for the Arenacross Youth Experience. They are fun, reliable and attractively priced, which makes them a great option as an introduction into the world of off-road for those youngsters who initially just want to ‘have a go’.

“It has been well documented that the UK’s motocross scene needs to nurture young talent and help novice riders get on that first step of the motocross racing ladder. If the sport is to succeed, we need to get small bums on bike seats and help them progress through the ranks of what is a brilliant and exciting discipline.”

“Kids riding dirt bikes is awesome, simple as that. Especially in this modern-day society with so many distractions. It keeps them active; it keeps them healthy and focused. It encourages confidence and self-belief and helps with their social skills and to build a strong bond with their family. It did for me and I’ll always be thankful of the life it’s given me.”

For Dualways brand information, visit www.dualways.com