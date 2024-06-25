Cardo Systems gears up for 2024 Harley-Davidson European events

Following the launch of dedicated Harley-Davidson Cardo Systems devices earlier this year, the pioneers of wireless motorcycle communication devices, Cardo Systems, will connect with owners of the iconic American motorcycle brand at a series of exciting H-D customer events throughout 2024.

To further underscore the brand’s commitment to enhancing rider experiences with its state-of-the-art communication technology, Cardo will be present at both Hamburg Harley Days in Germany between 28-30 June and European Bike Week in Faaker See, Austria between 3-8 September.

Both events are known for their vibrant atmosphere filled with two-wheeled enthusiasts, and provide the ideal platform to demonstrate Cardo’s innovative technology and share expertise from the brand’s 20-year history.

Highlights for visitors will include:

New Products – See the Harley-Davidson-branded EDGE, FREECOM 4x and FREECOM 2x devices.

– See the Harley-Davidson-branded EDGE, FREECOM 4x and FREECOM 2x devices. Try-before-you-buy – In the ‘Harley-Davidson Expo’ area, try out the intercom functionality of the Cardo units, and test the audio features and voice commands.

– In the ‘Harley-Davidson Expo’ area, try out the intercom functionality of the Cardo units, and test the audio features and voice commands. Ask The Experts – Make the most of the expert guidance available and discover the best way to connect all your gadgets on your ride.

The range of special-edition Harley-Davidson products was developed using Cardo’s tried and tested platform, resulting in the launch of three exclusive products: Harley-Davidson PACKTALK EDGE, Harley-Davidson FREEECOM 4x and Harley-Davidson FREECOM 2x. All of the devices feature a sleek finish and the iconic H-D logo on the site. The line-up includes both Bluetooth and mesh connectivity options allowing customers to choose based on their needs and budget. Due to being developed by both iconic brands, the H-D Cardo devices seamlessly connect to the H-D infotainment system, Skyline OS.

The dedicated Harley-Davidson devices can be purchased from the H-D websiteand 1500 dealerships across the globe. The H-D EDGE is included with the purchase of selected 2024 H-D models, including the CVO Road Glide and Street Glide, check with your local Harley-Davidson dealer for more information.

Check out the event websites here – Hamburg Harley Days and European Bike Week.

Shachar Harari, Vice President, Business Development at Cardo Systems, commented: “Like Harley-Davidson, Cardo is proud to be a global brand with a rich history in the industry – so whether it’s the Blue Sky Heaven event in Japan or Hamburg Harley Days in Germany, we’re looking forward to meeting with the passionate motorcycle community and showcasing our ride-enhancing products!”

For more information on Cardo Systems and its full product line-up, visit www.cardosystems.com.

For more Cardo Systems news check out our dedicated page Cardo Systems News

or head to the official Cardo Systems website cardosystems.com/