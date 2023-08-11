Crutchlow Shows Off YAMALUBE RS4GP Racing Team YZR-M1 at Private Motegi Test.

Cal Crutchlow successfully completed a private test at the Mobility Resort Motegi, riding the YAMALUBE RS4GP Racing Team YZR-M1.

Ahead of his wild card entry at Round 14 of the 2023 MotoGP World Championship, Cal Crutchlow completed a successful private test at the Mobility Resort Motegi (formerly known as Twin Ring Motegi) on 8th August 2023.

At the test, the YAMALUBE RS4GP Racing Team made their first steps towards their mission to accelerate bike development. It also was Crutchlow‘s first opportunity to show off his YAMALUBE RS4GP Racing Team special bike livery and his new racing gear – all matching with the YAMALUBE RS4GP (a high-performance motor oil) branding – in a natural setting.

The occasion adds to the building excitement for the Grand Prix of Japan, held from 29th Sept-1st Oct 2023.