Mutt Motorcycles Launches First Ever UK-wide Promotions

Mutt Motorcycles, the globally established small-capacity motorcycle manufacturer, have announced three new retail promotions in their first-ever UK-wide sales offer.

Teaming up with one of the country’s industry-leading motor finance providers, MotoNovo, Mutt Motorcycles will now be offering 0% APR finance on all of their models throughout their UK Dealer network. This makes this promotional rate one of the lowest in the industry.

Another offer covers the cost of new riders’ CBTs, as well as pitching in up to £200 towards the OTR or deposit costs. Or if none of these take your fancy, Mutt will throw in an extra year of warranty and breakdown cover for extra peace of mind out on the road.

You never forget your first motorcycle, and Mutt Motorcycles is obsessed with getting riders, new and old, on the road and making unforgettable memories.

And with Mutt, you know you’re getting a good deal because they don’t do things by halves.

Talking about these industry-leading promotions, Sales Manager Christian Gandar said:

“We know everyone has different priorities or requirements when it comes to buying a bike – especially if it’s their first step into the two-wheeled motoring world. That’s why we’ve put together a range of different deals. We want to make it easy for anyone and everyone to be able to get on a bike; with our new promotions, hopefully, there is something to suit everyone.”

It all comes back to Mutt’s mission; giving everyone the opportunity to get on a bike, and a cool one at that.

These offers are only available until the 30th of September, so if you’ve been thinking about getting your hands on a shiny new Mutt, now is the time.

Read on to get the full lowdown on these deals.

0% FINANCE¹

Don’t let the high-interest rates hold you back from getting your hands on a new, custom-inspired ride. Affordable monthly interest-free payments mean you can take home one of Mutt’s two-wheeled freedom machines and spread the cost.

¹Terms and conditions apply. Finance subject to status. UK residents aged 18+. Valid at participating dealers only. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers. HP only. Minimum deposit required. Finance term of up to 3 years. Promotion valid until 30/09/23. Mutt Motorcycles is a broker, not a lender. For more information see muttmotorcycles.com

NEW RIDERS PACKAGE (FREE CBTS AND £200 OFF OTR)²

Focused on small cc motorcycles, accessibility is core to Mutt’s brand. This new promotion package offers new riders a great opportunity to get their CBT for free (up to £150), as well as £200 towards on-the-road or deposit costs. Mutt Motorcycles is excited to bring their vintage-style bikes to new riders and offer an opportunity to get on the road and ride.

²Terms and conditions apply. Valid at participating dealers only. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers. Promotion valid until 30/09/23. Up to £150 discount on bike purchase valid with CBT certificate dated within 31 days of purchase. £200 OTR discount can be redeemed without CBT offer. For more information see muttmotorcycles.com

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND BREAKDOWN COVER³

Riders that want a little extra peace of mind while they’re on the road, this one’s for you. Mutt Motorcycles is offering an extra year of warranty cover and an extra year of AA breakdown cover, bumping up your coverage to 3 years of warranty and 2 years of AA breakdown cover. Ride on, knowing that Mutt has your back.

³Terms and conditions apply. Valid at participating dealers only. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers. Promotion valid until 30/09/23.For more information see muttmotorcycles.com

For full details about the promotions, visit muttmotorcycles.com/pages/offers

These offers are available until the 30th of September.

The Riders Package and Extended Cover offer is available throughout the UK Mutt Motorcycles dealership network. 0% Finance is available at all FCA approved, official Mutt Motorcycles dealers.