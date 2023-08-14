Mounsey & Brinton take the spoils in Thruxton thrillers

The two continue to reel in Belford as Walker gets back on the podium for the first time since 2021.

Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media) came out on top in a Race 1 thriller at Thruxton, with the number 4 just holding off Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) by 0.020. The two staged a photo finish to remember, with Championship leader Evan Belford (City Lifting/RS Racing) also making for close company in third and only three tenths further back.

As the lights went out, Belford got a slower start and Mounsey took the holeshot, with Brinton moving up into second. Sure enough, the trio started to escape at the head of the field, with a big group fight behind battling for fourth after Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) ran well wide onto the grass early doors.

Drama hit for Belford on Lap 5, however, with the number 52 allowing Brinton back through and losing some ground with what seemed like a potential mechanical issue. It didn’t last long though, and he tagged back onto the back of Mounsey and Brinton to settle into a three-way chess match at the front.

The only real move came as Belford took Brinton, but by the end of Lap 12 the number 43 was back into second and really threatening Mounsey into the final chicane. The number 4 held firm, however, and did so for the following lap, heading onto the final and deciding lap in the race lead, seemingly able to soak up the pressure.

Just before heading down towards the final chicane for the final time, Brinton was the rider under threat as Belford pulled alongside, but the number 43 was able to stay ahead and then attack Mounsey – putting in a near carbon-copy of his move the lap before. But just like the lap before, the number 4 held firm and sliced back up the inside to make it a drag to the line – with the two crossing just hundredths apart. A photo finish to remember, split by just 0.020.

Belford was forced to settle for third but ultimately increased his overall lead by three points as the rider who’d been closest to him in the standings on the way in – Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing) – finished further back. McCabe had got through into fourth but then ended mired back in the huge group fight for fifth, with Ollie Walker (VisionTrack Racing Team) instead the rider able to escape for that P4.

Rhys Stephenson (Rocket Racing) came out on top in the group battle for P5, just ahead of Ryan Frost (Talentum Motorsport By Azure Notions), McCabe in P7 and Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing). Filip Surowiak (FS75 Racing / FAB Racing) and Harrison Mackay (Wilson Racing/HMR) completed the top ten.

In Race 2, Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) played his cards to perfection to strike on the last lap and get back on the top step, just denying Ollie Walker (VisionTrack Racing Team) and Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media) in a tight drag to the line – with Championship leader Evan Belford (City Lifting/RS Racing) off the podium, forced to settle for P4.

Mounsey was once again lightning off the line, taking the holeshot as Belford slotted into second and Brinton lost out on third to Walker before hitting back on. This time around, however, there was an early strike against the number 4 as Belford took over in the lead and Brinton followed, with the duo initially creating a small gap. It didn’t last long, however, as Mounsey made hay with the double slipstream and was back in the lead and defending it by Church.

By Lap 4, however, Walker was able to tag back onto the leading trio, once again proving the strongest rider on the chase at Thruxton. And he didn’t waste time making a move, pulling off a stunning three-in-one to take over by Lap 5 – just as drama hit in the group behind as Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing) crashed out.

The number 7 was punted wide by Filip Surowiak (FS75 Racing / FAB Racing) and headed onto the grass, able to keep it upright initially… but right as he was about to rejoin, he toppled over. Rider ok but his title challenge taking another dent in a difficult weekend at Thruxton.

Meanwhile at the front, it remained a group of four as Walker more than held his own against a trio used to winning and finishing on the podium in 2023. Onto the final lap, the number 48 led Belford led Brinton, with Mounsey with a small gap back in fourth. Belford struck to take over but by leading onto the back straight, the number 5 was swamped by the slipstream attack from behind. Brinton shot through to the lead and Walker into second, with Mounsey also just able to pip past the Championship leader.

To the line it got even tighter, but Brinton stayed ahead to get back on the top step and cut that Championship deficit, ahead of Walker who returned to the podium for the first time since his Silverstone win in 2021. Mounsey was able to hold off Belford too, also gaining some ground in that title fight.

Behind it was another huge group battle, with Harrison Mackay (Wilson Racing/HMR) taking an impressive fifth to complete a really good weekend at Thruxton. Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing), Eli Banish (VisionTrack Racing Team), Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing), Charlie Huntingford (Opteven Mototechniks) and Ryan Frost (Talentum Motorsport By Azure Notions) completed the top ten in a true side-by-side group drag to the line.

That’s it from Thruxton, with the field next heading for Oulton Park. Brinton is now back in the hotseat as Belford’s closest challenger in the standings, 45 points behind, with Mounsey in third at a deficit of 49. McCabe, after a tougher weekend at Thruxton, is now 69 points back in fourth and could fall out of contention in the next race. Join us for more R&G British Talent Cup at Oulton Park from the 15th to the 17th of September, with the title on the line!

