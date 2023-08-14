Moto2: Acosta arrives ahead on KTM home turf

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) couldn’t really have taken the Championship lead with better timing. With a podium at Silverstone he arrives into KTM’s home race with two points in hand, and he’ll want to leave the Red Bull Ring with even more. His form since that DNF in France would likely convince few to bet against him. So what has he got in the locker for Austria? And could the stage be set for some silly season pieces of the puzzle to fall into place?

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), meanwhile, will want to hit back after that difficult race at Silverstone, but he’ll need to find that few tenths he was missing. And Jake Dixon (Autosolar GASGAS Aspar Team) wants to find some luck as well after a crash in qualifying sent him mid-pack on the grid and then a tangle in the race sent him off into the gravel. Can they strike back?

New winner Fermin Aldeguer (SpeedUp) could prove one to watch once more though. We’ve often seen a first Grand Prix win open the floodgates and the injection of confidence, for a rider who’s already shown great speed, could get very interesting as the season rolls on.

