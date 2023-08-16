Todd Joins Forces With TAS Racing And Milwaukee BMW

Todd Joins Forces With Tas Racing And Milwaukee BmwTAS Racing is pleased to announce the signing of leading international road racer Davey Todd for the 2024 season.

Milwaukee will continue its involvement as title sponsor with support from BMW Motorrad. The team will again run under the Milwaukee BMW by TAS Racing banner.

The 27-year-old former National 1000cc Superstock champion, will also compete in the final two rounds of this season’s Bennetts British Superbike Championship aboard Milwaukee BMW M1000RR machinery.

The North Yorkshire rider has already established himself as one of pure road racing’s leading exponents and will be a major asset next season. Todd is also looking forward to opening his account with two BSB appearances on the Milwaukee BMW with TAS Racing.

DAVEY TODD #74 MILWAUKEE BMW

“I’m really excited to be joining TAS Racing and the Milwaukee BMW team, and to start with them on the BSB grid for the final two rounds is superb. The team has had a lot of success over the years on the roads, and having spent some time with the boys already I know I have a top group of people around me and an equally great package in the Milwaukee BMW M1000RR.”

PHILIP NEILL MILWAUKEE BMW TEAM PRINCIPAL

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, we missed our first TT for 23 years this year and this allowed us to really appreciate what we have in the TT. Both my father and I are looking forward to having TAS Racing back on the IOM in 2024 and we are especially pleased to continue our relationship with Milwaukee and BMW Motorrad who each provide unrivalled support for our efforts. Davey is one of the most exciting prospects in racing. We are extremely happy that he will join us for 2024 and we can’t wait to get started with our preparations.”

DALE McELVEEN

MILWAUKEE, GENERAL MANAGER UK & IRELAND

“As a company, we at Milwaukee are again delighted to be continuing our support of TAS Racing, and with the introduction of Davey Todd, whom we have long admired as a rider, we believe this will stand the Milwaukee BMW team in good stead for a competitive assault on the International Road Racing scene in 2024. Milwaukee has a long-standing association with two-wheel racing at both British and World level, from team support to event sponsorship. This latest acquisition for TAS Racing along with other commitments already in place, further enhances Milwaukee’s brand presence at some of the strongest motorsport events on a global platform.”

UWE GEYER

HEAD OF BMW MOTORRAD CUSTOMER RACING

“We are delighted to welcome Davey Todd back to the BMW Motorrad Motorsport family. We have a great history together and he won our customer racing competition, the BMW Motorrad Race Trophy, back in 2019 when he was crowned champion in his first season in the International Road Racing Championship. Davey has proven to be among the top riders in international road racing events like the Isle of Man TT. We are convinced that Davey and Milwaukee BMW by TAS Racing form a very strong team to challenge for the top and are looking forward to seeing them racing together.”