No Part Exchange? No Problem! KTM Updates 2023 Power Deals

KTM adds to summer promotions by introducing retail savings across 2023 Street Range.

KTM understands that for riders with exquisite taste in motorcycles – especially those that already bleed orange – often one toy in the garage is not enough. That’s why KTM has updated its STREET POWER DEALS, making it even easier to climb aboard a brand new KTM – offering an irresistible incentive to those looking to become READY TO RACE, while allowing existing KTM owners an affordable opportunity to add another weapon to their orange arsenal.

Riders looking to become READY TO RACE no longer need to ‘trade keys’. Replacing the previous part exchange bonus, the new promotion offers massive savings meaning riders can keep hold of their current ride while increasing their daily dose of adrenaline by adding an awesome new KTM to the mix. Of course, this extra saving leaves some pennies that can be used to purchase the latest POWER PARTS and POWER WEAR to complete the look and become truly READY TO RACE.

Updated list of STREET POWER DEALS below.

NAKED POWER DEALS

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R, 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO

Offers Available: £3,000 RETAIL SAVING + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE + 2 PLUS 2 WARRANTY

KTM 790 DUKE, 890 DUKE GP, 890 DUKE R

Offers Available: £1,000 RETAIL SAVING + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE

KTM 390 DUKE, 125 DUKE, RC 390, RC 125

Offers Available: £500 RETAIL SAVING + 3.9% PP/4.9% PCP KTM FINANCE

TRAVEL POWER DEALS

KTM 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE S, 1290 SUPER ADVENTURE R

Offers Available: £2,000 RETAIL SAVING + 2 PLUS 2 WARRANTY

SPORTS TOURER POWER DEALS

KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE GT

Offers Available: £3,000 RETAIL SAVING + 2 PLUS 2 WARRANTY



