MotoE – Austria – Thursday

We’re back in action and this time it’s Austria on the menu for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. This time around the Press Conference saw Championship leader Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) joined by closest challenger Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™), Silverstone Race 2 winner Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40), Race 1 winner and rookie Randy Krummenacher (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) and last year’s king of Styria Eric Granado (LCR E-Team), who was also back on the podium in both races last time out.

JORDI TORRES: “This event brings a lot of pressure for me. I know this kind of track is not good for my riding style. But yeah, it’s the first big challenge of the championship and of the season and we will see how our potential is at this difficult track for us. We will need to take some risks just to stay at the top. We know this and for sure will try to squeeze everything we have at this track to try to remain on the limit.”

Will the crash in qualifying at Silverstone affect those risk vs reward decisions going forward?

“In the wet conditions, we haven’t had a lot of experience so on the first lap to get that good feeling as early as possible we always need to push. During the qualifying practice at Silverstone, it can happen. We always try to search for the limit and yeah. But this is a big mistake and for sure we will learn from this here this weekend for sure. This can only happen one time and not two times. But yes, during the races I started in ninth position and I tried to overtake some riders have some great battles during the race. For sure it’s given me more confidence to be more aggressive and to stay in the fight with the other riders. This gives me more confidence that I can bring with me here at this kind of track where it’s a bit more difficult for me where we need to learn everything we need to do to stay at the top.”

MATTEO FERRARI: “For sure Silverstone is in the past. Sometimes weekends like this can happen. We were really, really fast during the Friday free practice, during the dry conditions like always. So I was really happy about that. But unfortunately during the qualifying, I crashed. When I arrived at the last sector I found two slow riders and for this reason my tyres were very cold and when I arrived at turn two, I crashed. Luckily nothing changed for Jordi (Torres) or for the riders that crashed at that corner. But you know, I took the penalty .For sure the long lap in every track is different. The most important thing is that from race one to race two, we improved the lap times a lot, so I’m really happy that about that because in race one my pace was really bad. It was really difficult to overtake the other riders and to stay with the other riders. But it’s true, the rhythm was better for sure. In the wet, we have to find something a little bit more, but now I’m confident for this weekend that we can start again to fight for the victory.”

Final corner… are you going to lunge?

“Every time it’s difficult. I watched back the race from last year with Mattia (Casadei) and Eric (Granado) and the last lap was really, really hard. So every time when you are there you have to think in just a few seconds. This is a good track for me. I have to recover some points so for sure I will try to attack, but we also have to think a little bit about the championship, so when we arrive at the last corner we will think about that.

MATTIA CASADEI: “I always try to perform at my best and Silverstone Race 2 went well and I’m really happy about this. It was the first victory of the year and it was very good for us. I’m very happy to be here in Austria this weekend because I like the track a lot and it’s very fun for me to ride here. I want to do a good result here for my team and for my position in the Championship.”

Are you thinking about the Championship?

“Yeah, I’m thinking about it because mathematically, the championship is open. I will try to push at my maximum and we will see what happens this weekend!”

RANDY KRUMMENACHER: “I think Silverstone was a really important victory for me and for the championship. Even if I lost points in the second race. I’m not really thinking about the championship. Yeah, I said I want to be at the front, but I’m just here trying to push and obviously trying to do it twice and not only one time.”

Biggest improvements so far in the Championship?

“Well, everyone is looking for the limit and the level is quite high, so these small differences can make the difference and give you a tenth or two or three, and that can take you a position or so in front. I think with my team, we found a good base setting where I feel comfortable on the bike and I’m just having that feeling all the time and pushing it more and more. And of course, a victory gives you some extra confidence again and I will try to bring it home again also here.”

Is this like a home race?

“Not really a home race, but of course being able to speak in my own language is always good. It’s actually the first time here for me since nearly 30 years ago when my dad raced here. So yeah I saw the track from, the races from the videos. I think it will be a nice track to ride and it’s a super fast track so I’m excited to be here.

ERIC GRANADO: “I’m feeling so good. I’m really happy to be here. It’s a track that I really like. Last year was great, in 2021 was great too. So yeah, we’ve come from a great weekend in Silverstone where I was very competitive in both the dry and wet conditions. It’s always amazing to be on the podium in both races on a wet track. The track was very difficult at Silverstone so it was important for me to finish both races and get good points for the championship. So let’s see what happens here. Like I say, it’s a track that I really like, so I will do my best. I will try to enjoy it as much as I can on the bike and give my maximum on track.”

And what about that final corner lunge?

“For sure, if I have the opportunity, I will do my best to use it and take the maximum points I possibly can. Let’s see what happens during the reason. But for sure everyone here will push at the maximum and will try at the last corner. So if I can overtake at the last corner it will be great.”

