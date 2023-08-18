Honda Adventure Roads set to return to Africa in 2024

Following on from a vast tour across the unique landscapes of Iceland in 2022, Honda Adventure Roads embarks on a new chapter next year with the first of three annual events, each taking place in a different continent.

In 2024, Honda Adventure Roads will return to Africa, where riders will tackle over 2,800km across the shifting dunes and mountainous landscapes of Morocco on the renowned CRF1100L Africa Twin. The bespoke route has been designed to stretch the skills of even the most accomplished off-road riders.

The Honda Adventure Roads story began in 2017 with an epic 8-day, 3,500km journey from Oslo to Nordkapp – Europe’s northernmost point – on the CRF1000L Africa Twin. The second edition in 2019 saw Africa Twin riders traverse 3,700km of South Africa’s most stunning landscapes over 12 adventure-filled days. The most recent version of the extraordinary event took place in Iceland in July 2022, with 30 riders challenged to tackle snow-capped mountains, freezing cold river crossings and the harshest weather conditions to date.

In 2024, Honda Motor Europe will again be offering 30 riders a truly unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime experience. The adventure this time will start in Agadir on Morocco’s western coast, from where riders will head east toward the dunes of Erg Chebbi at Gara Medouar, passing through the Atlas Mountains and nail-biting Dades Canyon before winding their way north to their final destination – the city of Nador. In addition to the stunning terrain, studded with historic mountain passes and stretches of endurance-testing dunes, riders will be able to experience Moroccan culture, staying in traditional bivouacs and enjoying Gnaoua music under star-filled Africa skies.

Once again, Honda Adventure Roads riders will be on board Honda’s flagship adventure machine, the CRF1100L Africa Twin, whose reputation for durability, balance and sheer toughness has been further enhanced through the challenges overcome in previous editions of the event (Honda Adventure Roads 2022: Iceland – Completed Journey – YouTube). The bikes will once again be provided by Honda, with all necessary accessories, and with riders able to choose either a Manual Transmission or Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission. The turnkey package also includes all top class accommodation, luggage transport, food, navigation, fuel and medical support.

Guide riders will lead the way, with participants also being provided with the Tripy II GPS system, and further peace of mind thanks to the Owaka live tracking system which will monitor their location even deep in the Moroccan desert.

To complete the unique experience that Honda Adventure Roads offers, participants will once again have the opportunity to ride alongside Honda Racing Corporation’s Dakar riders from the Monster Energy Honda Team, and benefit from the expert tuition of these world class athletes.

The fourth edition of Honda Adventure Roads 2024 promises to be an extraordinary experience, that will once again forge lifelong memories and camaraderie among its participants. To register your interest and receive further details and exclusive content in the build-up to Morocco, please go to www.hondaadventureroads.com.

For a flavour of what to expect, visit https://youtu.be/1FCsk4OwaS4