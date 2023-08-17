Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsAutumn Romney Marsh Bike Jumble

Autumn Romney Marsh Bike Jumble

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Autumn Romney Marsh Bike Jumble

Autumn Romney Marsh Bike JumbleEnd of season Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble at Hamstreet on Sunday 17th September.

The end-of-season Romney Marsh Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble will take place at the popular Hamstreet venue in Kent on Sunday 17th September.

Any visitor riding their own bike can enter the Ride-In Show, with £25 spot-cash prizes on offer for the Best Classic (pre-1980) and Best Post-Classic machine. There is no additional charge – just pay the regular entry fee on the gate and park in the designated Ride-In Show area.

Prize-giving takes place at 1pm, allowing plenty of time for the winning machines to be admired.

Run by Elk Promotions, the Romney Marsh jumble is strictly bike-only, attracting a specialist stallholders offering new and used spares, basket cases, clothing and accessories, as well as memorabilia and restoration projects. Enthusiasts having a garage clear-out sale add to the variety and refreshments will be available on site from selected vendors.

Owners hoping to sell a motorcycle in running order can display it for free in the BikeMart feature, which is open to vintage, classic and modern machines.

Romney Marsh Bike Jumble takes place at Hamstreet in Kent, postcode TN26 2JD, with easy access from the M20 motorway at Ashford. Parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 17th September and advance ticket prices have been held at the 2022 rates – just £5 for adults and £4 for seniors (age 65 and over). Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Earlybird Admission, with entry from 8am, is £10.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other information can be found at www.elk-promotions.co.ukAutumn Romney Marsh Bike Jumble

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Modern Classic Motorcycle News Magazine – Issue 2

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Modern Classic Motorcycle News Magazine - Issue 2

Modern Classic Motorcycle News Magazine – Issue 2

Frank Duggan - 0