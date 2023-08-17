Autumn Romney Marsh Bike Jumble

End of season Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble at Hamstreet on Sunday 17th September.

The end-of-season Romney Marsh Ride-In Show and Bike Jumble will take place at the popular Hamstreet venue in Kent on Sunday 17th September.

Any visitor riding their own bike can enter the Ride-In Show, with £25 spot-cash prizes on offer for the Best Classic (pre-1980) and Best Post-Classic machine. There is no additional charge – just pay the regular entry fee on the gate and park in the designated Ride-In Show area.

Prize-giving takes place at 1pm, allowing plenty of time for the winning machines to be admired.

Run by Elk Promotions, the Romney Marsh jumble is strictly bike-only, attracting a specialist stallholders offering new and used spares, basket cases, clothing and accessories, as well as memorabilia and restoration projects. Enthusiasts having a garage clear-out sale add to the variety and refreshments will be available on site from selected vendors.

Owners hoping to sell a motorcycle in running order can display it for free in the BikeMart feature, which is open to vintage, classic and modern machines.

Romney Marsh Bike Jumble takes place at Hamstreet in Kent, postcode TN26 2JD, with easy access from the M20 motorway at Ashford. Parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

Gates open to the public from 10am on Sunday 17th September and advance ticket prices have been held at the 2022 rates – just £5 for adults and £4 for seniors (age 65 and over). Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Earlybird Admission, with entry from 8am, is £10.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other information can be found at www.elk-promotions.co.uk