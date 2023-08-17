ALPINESTARS FALL 2023 SPORTSWEAR COLLECTION

The Fall ‘23 Sportswear Collection brings Alpinestars’ racing heritage and motorsports’ DNA to life.

The new line-up incorporates a variety of fabrics including twill, fleece, recycled ripstop, and applies sophisticated branding techniques from printing to embroidery, as well as appliqué and features a wide range of all-weather jackets, and hybrid fleece jackets as pivotal elements for the Fall/Winter season. Drawing upon the roots of Alpinestars, modern graphics and designs bring to life the sheer thrill of riding and underscore the brand’s commitment to racing. The Fall Collection blends function with style, representing Alpinestars’ ethos of design intertwined with innovation.

JACKETS AND HOODIES INSPIRED BY ALPINESTARS’ HERITAGE

Designed with technical performance material technologies, a streetwear vibe, bold color blocking, and monochromatic styles, the new range of jackets and hoodies offers a great selection of outwear with modern styles, perfect for those autumn days. The new range introduces hero products that offer the ultimate in comfort, breathability, and lightweight:

1. Genesis Insulated Winter Jacket

2. Avid Wind Jacket

3. Fusion Sherpa Fleece Jacket

4. Era Premium Hoodie

5. Region Hoodie

6. Assured Hoodie

TEES DESIGNED WITH MOTORCYCLING INSPIRATION

From sophisticated minimalistic designs to winged wheelies, and checkered flags, the new 23 Collection of Tees has a unique offering of styles perfect for everyday and weekend wear.

1. Ease Short Sleeve Knit Tee

2. Radius Short Sleeve Knit Tee

3. Full Face Long Sleeve Tee

4. Camo Disk Tee

5. Flagged Tee

6. Los Angeles Tee

STREETWEAR-INSPIRED HATS AND CAPS

To complete the Sportswear line, Alpinestars offers a vast assortment of caps and hats with designs inspired by streetwear, heritage, and racing. With striking iconic designs, and offering a variety of logo treatments from 3D embroidered Astars logos to vintage Astars wordmarks, to woven patches, get ready to choose your style. With the new hats and caps, there’s a perfect selection for fans interested in expressing their allegiance to the brand.

1. Los Angeles Hat

2. Region Hat

3. Gillis Hat

4. File Cuff Beanie

5. Ageless 3D Beanie

For more Alpinestars news check out our dedicated page Alpinestars News

You find out where to buy in the UK via Oxford Products website

or head to the official Alpinestars website alpinestars.com/