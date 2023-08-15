RST 2023 Feature

Whilst we had the Triumph Thruxton RS and rode the DGR we have been fortunate enough to also try out a few bits of biker apparel and in this item we get wear various items from lovely peeps at RST

With the popularity of Modern Classic and naked motorcycles non-leather items are quite on trend these days and RST has several such offerings.

In no particular order lets starts with the Sherpa Denim CE Mens textile shirt or Sherpa Jacket (its listed as a shirt however its a denim jacket more than a shirt), it provides a good middle ground for someone moving away from pure leather motorcycle gear. The jacket may not be as thick and sturdy as leather or waterproof, but it is significantly more suited for slightly warmer days which we are experiencing for the most part. Also, the denim texture combined with the Sherpa fleece on the inside provides a cushy feeling while insulating from the weather and wind. As with any other sensible rider, I was concerned with the level of safety a denim jacket was going to provide as motorcycle gear. Thankfully, my concerns went away once I came to know that the shoulder, back* and elbow all have armor that is AA certified. But the greatest bit for me with this denim jacket is the sort of retro vibe that it exudes as opposed to more traditional nondescript black leather jacket. * This item doesn’t come with back armour as standard but like me you can purchase this easily elsewhere as reasonable price.

Product Specs as per RST

Safety

CE Certification Rating: AA

Back Armour: Pocket Only

Elbow Armour: Level 1 Elbow

Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder

Material

Main Outer Material: Denim

Product Lining: Sherpa Fleece Lining

Features

Fastening: Zip Cuff And Popper Fastening

Adjustment: Cuff Adjusters , Waist Adjusters

Reinforcement: Dupont Kevlar Fibre In Impact Areas

Pocket: 4x Outer Pockets

While we were on the lookout for something non-traditional, we shall move onto to the RST’s Zip-Through Logo Hoodie. Hoodies too are gaining popularity, the RST hoodie features a minimalist design and at the same time it is quite breathable thanks to the single-layer Kevlar fabric used all around. As with any other RST gear, ample protection* is provided on critical areas so you can don this hoodie without any fear of your safety. Available in a zipped and a non-zipped version, the RST men’s textile hoodie would make for a great casual protective gear for your torso. Easily worn on the bike and off, if you store your bike away for the winter this hoodie would make for great addition to your autumn, winter, spring and summer wardrobe as well (if you remove the armour). *This item doesn’t come with back armour but like me you can purchase this easily elsewhere as reasonable price.

Product Specs as per RST

Safety

CE Certification Rating: AA

Back Armour: Pocket Only

Elbow Armour: Level 1 Elbow

Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder

Material

Main Outer Material: Cotton X Dupont Kevlar Single Layer

Product Lining: Fixed Hd Mesh Lining

Features

Pocket: 2x Outer Zip Pockets

Other: Drawstring Hood , Thumb Loops

No matter how long you have been using a full leather gear, its appeal and the overall sense of security never fade away. We now move back to move traditional leather gear and feature the RST Roadster 3 Mens Leather Jacket offers a good combination of style and safety for those who are in love with leather. The aniline leather used provides a premium look and hugs the body well. Just like the hoodie, the Roadster 3 motorcycle leather jacket also features a minimalist approach toward design while incorporating vital elements for comfort and convenience. Safety is another area where this jacket excels. Protection from abrasions is rather obvious, but the certified armor* on selected areas minimizes the chances of fractures. This jacket has a cafe racer style jacket vibe to it and I love the look and feel to it. *This item doesn’t come with back armour but like me you can purchase this easily elsewhere as reasonable price.

Product Specs as per RST

Safety

CE Certification Rating: AA

Back Armour: Pocket Only

Elbow Armour: Level 1 Elbow

Shoulder Armour: Level 1 Shoulder

Material

Main Outer Material: Premium Analine Waxed Leather

Product Lining: Fixed Satin Lining

Features

Adjustment: Waist Adjusters

Pocket: 2x Internal Pockets , 4x Outer Pockets

Detail: Quilted Detail

Complementing perfectly the RST Roadster jacket is the Tour1 Men’s Leather Jeans, another great value-for-money motorbike gear by RST. The jeans bear all the hallmarks to go well with the leather jacket but if you are in the mood to use it as a standalone option, then you’re good to go as well. The stretchable and perforated leather makes it easy to slide in and out whilst providing adequate ventilation throughout. Traditional motorcycle leather jeans can be a bit too much for many riders and the RST Tour1 men’s leather jeans provide a good solution for all those who want basic yet secure leather jeans for their everyday rides. (The only disappointment is the 360 Connection zip did not match the Roaster jacket above so could not attach them)

Product Specs as per RST

Safety

CE Certification Rating: AAA

Knee Armour: Level 1 Knee

Hip Armour: Ce Level 1

Material

Main Outer Material: Full Grain Leather , 4 Way Stretch

Product Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining

Features

Panels: Panel In Panel Perforated Leather , Elasticated Side Panels

Adjustment: 4 Way Stretch

Detail: Debossed Logo

Other: 360 Connection Zip

While jackets and trousers form the staple of any motorcycle gear, it is also crucial to add quality gloves and boots to the mix after all, these two are the ones doing most of the work during a motorcycle ride. The RST Fulcrum glove is a great choice for anyone wanting durable protection for their hands as they extend from the fingertips all the way beyond your wrists. The waterproof gloves also add a layer of security over the knuckles by adding carbon fiber knuckle protectors. Always conscious of a snug fit? RST Fulcrum gloves have got you covered. The sturdy wrist cuff adjusters make for a great final touch and allow you to remain engaged in your ride without any hassle.

Product Specs as per RST

Safety

CE Certification Rating: LEVEL 1 KP

Material

Main Outer Material: Amara , Full Grain Leather

Product Lining: Sinaqua Waterproof Membrane , Brushed Polyester Lining

Features

Panels: Leather Motion Panels

Adjustment: Wrist Cuff Adjusters

Last but not least on the list are Atlas Mid waterproof men’s boots. As the name suggests, these are not full-length boots, so they sit above the ankles. Since these boots belong to rather the same family as the Roadster leather jacket and the Tour1 leather jean, therefore, they also exhibit a basic yet practical design philosophy. Critical areas are covered by reinforcements and certified leather, but the outer lining is primarily composed of sturdy nylon. All these characteristics combined make for a motorcycle boot that is not only comfortable to wear on long hauls but is also resistant to water penetration.

Product Specs as per RST

Material

Main Outer Material: Microfibre , Hd R

Product Lining: Fixed Mesh Lining , Sinaqua Waterproof Membrane

Features

Fastening: Hook And Loop Zip Closure

Other: Antibacterial Gel Insole , Reinforced Toe Box , Polycarbonate Anti Twist Shank

Whilst we were reviewing the RST items we also tested AGV K1 Warmup in a separate post https://superbike-news.co.uk/agv-k1-warmup-matt-black-red/