MotoE ready to take on familiar turf at the Red Bull Ring

After a shakeup at Silverstone, we return to the stunning Styrian venue for Round 6

Heading into summer break, Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) was the rider on a roll. But after two wet races at Silverstone and two new winners this season – making it an impressive seven in total – it’s Ferrari on the back foot looking to hit back as Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team) enjoys little bit more breathing space at the top.

Torres’ lead is now 15 points, and he got it thanks to that classic consistency. By no means conservative consistency, however, as he fought for the podium in both races and only missed out on the rostrum in Race 2 thanks to a truly spectacular attack from Nicholas Spinelli (HP Pons Los40) on the last lap. On Spinelli’s part, he secured his first podium.

The big mover is Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40), up into third overall after that Race 2 win. He’s a little distance behind Ferrari with a deficit of 29 points, but with 50 on offer every weekend everything can change quickly. Randy Krummenacher(Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™), meanwhile, had moved up into that P3 after his first MotoE™ victory in Race 1, but a domino effect crash early in Race 2, for which Ferrari was penalised with a Long Lap, sees him end Round 5 a point off Casadei and lose that chance to capitalise.

Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) did capitalise, however, and has moved up to only 15 points off Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) as they sit fifth and sixth. Granado’s first double podium of the season put him back on the box for the first time since that win in Mugello, and from here on out he’ll be aiming for more of that as a minimum. He did the double at the Red Bull Ring last year, from pole, and that could make it even more interesting at the top as the Brazilian pushes to move up in the standings after missing the first part of the season through injury. Can he find that 2022 magic in Styria?

Tune in to find out as the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship takes on the beautiful Red Bull Ring! Here are the key times for all the electric action in local time:

Thursday 15:00: pre-event Press Conference (live on social media channels)

Friday 17:00: Qualifying (live on MotoE™ YouTube)

Saturday 12:15: Race 1

Saturday 16:10: Race 2

Make sure to tune in to MotoE™ via your MotoGP™ coverage provider! For Italy that’s Sky Italy with Race 1 live and Race 2 live or on delay, in France CANAL+SPORT 360, and in Spain both races are live via DAZN. In the UK, TNT Sports 2 shows Race 1 live, and often Race 2 – depending on programming. Switzerland’s coverage is across SRF/RTS/RSI, and viewers in Brazil can watch on ESPN4. From Down Under with Fox Sports Australia to the northern tip of Europe with VIAPLAY across Scandinavia, look for MotoE™ with the MotoGP™ broadcaster in your territory, with the full list of our partners HERE. MotoGP™ media partners broadcast MotoE™ live or on delay on their linear or digital channels, and everyone can also tune in to watch both races live and OnDemand via VideoPass on motogp.com!

