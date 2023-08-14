Search
Moto3: home glory on the line in Austria

Moto3: home glory on the line in Austria

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Moto3: home glory on the line in Austria

Moto3: Home Glory On The Line In AustriaAt the Red Bull Ring in 2022, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) overcame a double Long Lap to take a truly impressive win, and as the paddock arrives back in Austria the Japanese rider is on a run of podium finishes – and he’s up to second in the standings. He’ll be looking to take that elusive first win of the season on a stage he’s ruled before.

Speaking of first wins though, David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team) got the job done last time out, and in some style. From the back of the grid the rookie made history as the first Colombian Grand Prix winner, and he made it look easy. Can he keep the roll going?

Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3), meanwhile, was back on the podium at Silverstone and still has quite an advantage, and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) only just lost out on a rostrum finish at Silverstone after that last lap shuffle. There’s something serious at stake for all too: home glory at KTM’s home track, as all fly the flag for brands racing under the Austrian factory’s umbrella.

The rider looking to truly bounce back is Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing), who crashed out the lead at Silverstone, but he continues to lead the Honda resistance. Can he spoil the party? Styria could stage another classic so tune in this weekend for more Moto3™ action!

