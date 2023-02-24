Ducati Riding Academy 2023: bookings open for the eight dates of the DRE Adventure.

After six successful years, the DRE Adventure format returns in 2023 with eight appointments included in the Ducati Riding Academy calendar. The DRE Adventure is a course dedicated to adventouring enthusiasts who want to learn the secrets of on and off-road riding, experiencing the qualities of Ducati models in the beautiful scenery of the Tuscan hills. The bikeset confirms the tried and tested Multistrada V4 S and DesertX, and introduces the protagonist of the third episode of the Ducati World Premiere 2023, the new Multistrada V4 Rally.

The Multistrada V4 Rally is the ideal travelling companion, designed to be easy and intuitive also in off-road use, with greater comfort for rider and passenger and an increased range compared to the Multistrada V4. The ultimate bike to satisfy the most tireless motorcyclists and accompany them on their great adventures without stopping at anything. Also, the perfect bike to learn the techniques of off-road riding, and enjoy to the max the emotions of touring far from tarmac roads.

The DRE Adventure format is characterised by a wide-ranging programme that includes practice sessions alongside an evocative tour through the countryside where it is possible to appreciate the dynamic characteristics of Ducati motorbikes on different terrains. Thanks to high-level teaching, the course aims to provide riders with the opportunity to discover the secrets of the adventouring world : from the correct position on the bike, to learning the most effective off-road riding techniques, through to technical and logistical advice in preparation for the trip and the management of any unforeseen events that may arise during the ride. Furthermore, thanks to the extensive customisation options for saddle and suspension, with different raised and lowered solutions, each of the bikes used in the DRE Adventure courses is tailored to the physique of each participant.

All DRE Adventure events are based in the stunning location of Castello di Nipozzano, in the province of Florence. Owned by the family of the Marchesi de’ Frescobaldi, this castle is a perfect place to enjoy a complete experience, combining the pleasure of riding on the roads of Tuscany with its breathtaking views and the opportunity of discovering the excellent local food and wine. There are eight appointments for 2023: the first two in May (25-26 and 27-28 May), four in July (13-14, 15-16, 20-21 and 22-23 July), followed by two more in September (7-8 and 9-10 September).

The DRE Adventure programme is spread over two days. The first day is dedicated to establishing contact with the bike and carrying out technical exercises to gain confidence in off-road riding, while the second day includes a tour with both on- and off-road stretches, which immediately puts the riders in a position to put into practice what they have learned on the course.

A team of excellent instructors has always been one of the strong points of the DRE formats. The DRE Adventure is in fact part of the DRE Academy programme, an activity that has reached a comprehensiveness of offer unparalleled in the two-wheel panorama, which in its twenty years of activity has trained and entertained over 28,000 enthusiasts. Even in the case of the DRE Adventure, the team, led by Andrea Rossi (winner of the Transanatolia Rally for two consecutive years and Italian Motorally and TT raid champion for twin-cylinder bikes), is made up of Ducati champions and official test riders.

For more information on riding courses, the programme and registration, visit the DRE Academy section of the Ducati.com website or call DRE Customer Support: +39 342 395 4461 or +39 051 0337429 – [email protected]

