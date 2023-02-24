‘El Diablo’ – Partners With HJC

In what might be considered the biggest news in the brand’s 52-year history, HJC is extremely pleased to announce that 2021 MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo has joined the number one helmet manufacturer in the world as he moves forward in his already extraordinary career.

The 23-year-old racer from Nice, France, has earned 11 wins and 28 total podiums in the MotoGP class since his debut in 2019, and the first French champion in premier class history has signed an exclusive deal to wear HJC’s flagship racing helmet, the FIM-homologated RPHA 1, when he lines up on the grid in 2023 to begin his fight to regain the MotoGP title.

From Fabio Quartararo

“Hi Everybody! I am very pleased to announce my collaboration with HJC Helmets. HJC is a family owned company with 52 years of quality helmet making experience and a great history in professional racing. HJC invests heavily in professional racing sponsoring from Rookies to World Champions. HJC provides the finest professional service in the paddock which is always important for riders. l like the brand also for the cool marketing it does. I know the RPHA 1 race helmet as l’m good friend with Yamaha Test Rider Cal Crutchlow who has been wearing HJC for many years. Also riders like Brad Binder has been racing with HJC and the RPHA 1 helmet. The race helmet looks extremely aerodynamic with many safety features that are important to professional riders. I cannot wait to try it on in the upcoming MotoGP races with a goal to place it on the top of the podium. I look forward to working hard and fight for MotoGP Championships together with HJC. I want to thank HJC and the Hong family for the trust in me and l look forward to this journey together. I wish everyone happy new year and see you on tracks for new adventures. Cheers!”

