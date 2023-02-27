Places For The 2023 KTM Europe Adventure Rally Now Open

You know the date, you know the place – now get the wheels in motion and get booked. Slots for the 2023 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY are about to open and will soon be filled, so don’t miss this once in a lifetime summertime ride-out.

After visiting the south, east and western regions of Europe during the last decade, and since the KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY concept surged in popularity, it’s now time to head north and open the ‘roadbooks’ for Scandinavia. The diverse and fascinating landscape around former Winter Olympic venue Lillehammer, in Norway, will be the scene of the 2023 gathering, taking place between 24th – 28th July for an unforgettable seasonal excursion.

The online booking portal will open from 16:00 GMT on the 28th February, HERE.

The KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY brings 150 riders together to celebrate the best values of ADVENTURE riding; camaraderie, exploration and creation of life-long memories, while demonstrating the strengths of KTM motorcycles and having a damn good time.

Accommodation has been sourced, logistics have been cemented and the routes confirmed. Adventurers can attend the event as part of a guided group or navigate their own way through 180 km of gravel roads, ‘RALLY’ style. KTM will supply technical support, in case of any unwanted issues, along with providing non-riding entertainment with special KTM ambassadors, to further enrich the event.

With a new online registration system, riders can get signed up with ease.

The range of terrain riders will experience on this Norwegian outing will be immense and defines true KTM ‘adventure’ spirit, while allowing attendees to savor this unique part of the world from a spectacular base, the Kvitfjell Hotel.

Get booked, get packed and get excited.

// Book a place on the 2023 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY in Norway HERE

// 150 places for all KTM riders (and possibly more) in the spirit of #DARE2ADV on a first come, first served basis

// The 2023 event will take place in Norway, from 24th – 28th July

// Get a taste for the 2023 KTM EUROPE ADVENTURE RALLY by watching the 2022 highlights video HERE and the 2023 event preview HERE

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html