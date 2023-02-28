FIM joins forces with EBK GP Ltd to promote the FIM EBK World Cup and World Championship

The FIM is delighted to announce that it has signed an agreement with EBK GP Ltd, an experienced international sport promoter and organiser of E-Bike racing events. The new series aims to be the premier global E-Bike racing series.

EBK GP Ltd will organise, stage and promote the FIM EBK World Cup from 2023-2024. The FIM EBK World Cup will become a FIM World Championship from 2025, with the option to automatically extend to 2031, if the relevant sporting requirements are fulfilled throughout the initial four seasons.

The FIM EBK World Cup is the first series dedicated to high-speed crit-style E-Bike racing in cities around the world. The new series is gender inclusive and has a declared mission to use sport to champion the adoption of clean mobility solutions.

The 2023 season will constitute between four to six events on a minimum of two continents. Each participating EBK team will be composed of six riders, three male and three female. The first season will be contested by a minimum of six teams, with a maximum field of 60 competitors drawn from 10 teams.

The series will commence in the summer of 2023 with a proof of concept season, ahead of a global expansion to host cities around the world for season one in 2024.

The agreement with the FIM is another important building block for the new series alongside its confirmed partnership with BMC. As one of the world’s premier cycling innovators, BMC will provide the series with a bespoke and advanced racing E-Bike.

With its partnership with BMC and its agreement with the FIM, including a clearly defined pathway to becoming a World Championship, the series will unveil its initial calendar for 2023, its official BMC race bike and a roster of rider talent in the build-up to the first EBK race this summer.

Andy Moss – EBK Series Founder: “This announcement is an important milestone for the EBK Series and is built on the foundation of a strong relationship with FIM. This allows us to run a World Championship in the future and validates the series and the work of our team so far. We are incredibly fortunate to have held discussions with cities around the globe that have expressed interest in hosting an EBK event. We are finishing plans for a maiden season designed to showcase and offer proof of concept for the series ahead of the first full season in 2024. Stay tuned for more details in the coming months.”

Jorge Viegas – FIM President concluded: “It is important that the FIM has a clear future strategy to embrace and engage with developing two-wheel equal gender disciplines and technical challenges in order to complement our more established and traditional motorcycle disciplines. This forward-facing plan is even more significant when it includes alternative energies and reinforces and supports our commitment to delivering sustainable events that can also enhance the wider benefit of promoting green forms of transport and mobility. We are excited to be working with EBK GP Ltd to bring this series to life and help them to develop it to full World Championship status over the coming years.”

For more info checkout – https://ebkgp.com/