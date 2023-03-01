Bmw Motorrad Presents The Bmw Ce 04 Vagabund Moto Concept.

BMW CE 04 custom e-scooter from Vagabund Moto GmbH and BMW Motorrad Austria.

While the international customising scene around BMW Motorrad primarily devotes its inspiring creativity, excellent craftsmanship and continuous flow of new ideas to the BMW Motorrad Heritage models R 18 and R nineT, an exceptional project based on the BMW CE 04 has now taken shape in Austria. In collaboration with BMW Motorrad Austria in Salzburg, customising specialist Vagabund Moto GmbH in Graz has created the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept – a stylish and multifunctional e-scooter based on the BMW CE 04 for urban use.

“Everyone defines the mobility of the future in their own individual way. With the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept, we now present our own idea of a stylish and multifunctional urban e-scooter that shows just how mobility needs are as individual as each personality. We haven’t reinvented the wheel, but we have taken a new look at function. We call it drawing on the synergies between functionality and aesthetics in a way that is suitable for everyday use,” says Paul Brauchart, founder and managing director of Vagabund Moto GmbH, explaining the philosophy behind BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept.

Accordingly, this made-in-Austria custom e-scooter not only has a particularly attractive colour scheme in white, dark green, beige and black, it also features various functional elements created in a fresh, modern design style and focusing on a youthful target group. For example, a friendly smiley face not only provides a fascinating visual accentuation on the front wheel hub, it also appears on the glass of the indicator lights. What has remained, however, is the impressive technical concept of the BMW CE 04 with key data such as 31 kW (42 hp) maximum output, dynamic acceleration of 2.6 s from 0 to 50 km/h, a range of 130 km (according to WMTC) and a charging time of just 65 minutes from 0% to 80% – with an optional fast charger at maximum charging current.

“With this customising project it was very important to us to emphasise the enormous variability of the BMW CE 04. At the same time, it was to be a vehicle that appeals in particular to young, sporty people in an urban environment and still be suitable for every type of customer. The fresh, modern design of the CE 04 is particularly in keeping with its aspiration to a sporty lifestyle,” adds Oliver Balzer, head of BMW Motorrad Austria.

In keeping with the motto “Action meets Fashion”, the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept was given a functional top case to supplement the standard storage space, along with a surfboard with a transport system integrated in the vehicle – whether for a trip to the sea or to the nearest lake. “The surfboard isn’t just a piece of sports equipment: it’s also a metaphor for a sustainable urban lifestyle. The BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept combines work, leisure and individual flair, demonstrating that there needs to be no contradiction between any of these areas,” concludes Oliver Balzer.

For more BMW Motorrad UK news check out our dedicated page BMW Motorrad UK News

or head to the official BMW Motorrad UK website bmw-motorrad.co.uk

Disclaimer.

The vehicles shown may be modified and fitted with third-party accessories and/or proprietary parts that are not manufactured, distributed or tested by BMW. BMW accepts no liability for the modifications (including the fitting, characteristics and use of the accessories shown). NOTE: Modification of series production vehicles (including the fitting and use of third-party and self-made parts) can impair riding characteristics! Riding our vehicles in modified condition is at your own risk.