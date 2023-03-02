Alpinestars 2023 Motorcycling Collection: Engineered For Riding Enjoyment

Designed to offer the latest in innovative materials and protective motorcycling technology, Alpinestars Spring 2023 Collection has been engineered with the goal of bringing confidence and comfort to motorcycle riders in all conditions, from urban commuting to touring and sport riders. The goal is to always make the ride even more enjoyable.

To achieve this, Alpinestars has taken climate management to the next level, and much of the new gear incorporates waterproof technologies that perform, no matter how tough the conditions.

TOURING

The new introductions to the Spring 2023 Touring line-up are equally exciting, and set new benchmarks in climate management, with Alpinestars’ Drystar® membrane being used throughout the line and in the Halo Drystar® Jacket and Pants, the RT-7 Drystar® Boots, the CR-X Women’s Drystar® Riding Shoes, as well as in the urban category’s Men and Women’s Chrome Drystar® Riding Shoes. Spring 23 showcases Alpinestars’ commitment to reinforcing the Halo Drystar® gear range with the launch of new colorways and the introduction of the new Halo Leather Glove.

RACING

With the Spring 23 launch, the Racing category sees another major innovation in material technology with the introduction of Alpinestars Composite Stretch Technology (A-CS® Tech) in both the Racing Absolute v2 and the GP Plus V4 one piece suits. Developed in MotoGP, and incorporated extensively throughout the Racing Absolute v2 suit, A-CS®Tech is strategically positioned in the suit’s side torso, shoulder blades, and upper knee areas, for exceptional breathability, comfort, and freedom of movement. Not only does A-CS® Tech provide the suit with a lighter weight, the Alpinestars Composite Stretch Technology also offers a lower profile than traditional leather accordion panels. Another key advantage to using A-CS®Tech is its superior stretch performance that provides approximately 30% of elongation and offers an increase in tear resistance of 248% compared to standard racing stretch fiber, as well as an increase in cut resistance of 570% versus leather.

RACING SPORT

The new Spring 2023 line sees Alpinestars introducing several highly ventilated and versatile, mid-season protective riding jackets engineered for street riders living and riding in warmer climates. Designed for premium airflow, the Zaca Air Jacket, the SMX Air Jacket, the Stella SMX Air Jacket, and the Monza Sport Jacket are great options for riders in need of ventilation.

STELLA

Designed specifically for the female physique, with the Stella line, Alpinestars protects women, empowering them by giving women the peace of mind that comes with knowing they’re fully protected while pursuing their riding passions. The Women’s Stella Line has been given special focus for Spring 23, where we find Alpinestars adding several ventilated, mid-season jackets, as well as enhancements to the range of protective footwear with the addition of the new Chrome and CR-X Women’s Drystar® Riding Shoes, and the addition of protective riding denim with the Women’s Caliber Tech Riding Pants.

SPRING 2023 COLLECTION HIGHLIGHTS:

ADVENTURE TOURING

The Alpinestars Touring Collection has been designed for motorcycling adventurists who are always ready for the next weekend getaway. Wherever your journey may take you, Alpinestars is always ready to keep you protected. Whatever the weather conditions, if you’re riding in the rain – Alpinestars will keep you dry. When you’re riding in the cold – Alpinestars will keep you warm. When you’re riding in the heat – Alpinestars will keep you cool. Bringing the ultimate in touring protection, performance, and comfort, Alpinestars’ gear is your essential riding companion. Alpinestars Protects.

HALO DRYSTAR® JACKET: ADAPTS TO ANY CONDITIONS

A multi-season adventure touring jacket with an innovative technical outer jacket, the Halo Drystar® can be easily adapted to the weather conditions. The Halo’s asymmetric front construction features a very wide vent panel, which combined with the large opening vent panel on the back, delivers optimum levels of airflow. Ventilation can be enhanced even further, thanks to the jacket’s removable sleeves that reveal fully ventilated mesh inner sleeves with Nucleon Flex armor for unrivalled airflow in the warmest environments, while still delivering full protection against impacts.

HALO LEATHER GLOVE: FEEL THE VENTILATION

A short cuff glove designed and optimized for pure adventure riding, the Halo Leather Glove has a perforated construction for maximum airflow and breathability, with an over-injected knuckle for protection against repeated impacts. This glove also has a thin, streamlined cuff for reduced bulk, allowing it to be easily worn under the sleeves of any jacket.

RT-7 DRYSTAR® BOOT – COMFORT WITHOUT COMPARISON

The RT-7 Drystar® Boot is a protective touring boot engineered for superior comfort. Utilizing a new sole construction derived from Alpinestars’ latest performance shoes, the RT-7 sole unit offers unrivalled, all-day riding and walking comfort. With a very efficient and durable lug pattern capable of tackling any terrain, the RT-7 Boots also deliver exceptional protection and riding feel. The boot’s compact design allows the RT-7s to fit effortlessly under any pants.

These new introductions and new colorways complete the Spring 2023 Touring Collection, complementing the line that also includes innovative touring gear like the AMT-10/10R Drystar®XF Jackets and Pants, the Monteira Jacket and the Bogotá Pro Drystar® Jacket and Pants.

AMT-10/10R DRYSTAR®XF JACKETS AND PANTS – THE ULTIMATE IN CLIMATE MANAGEMENT

The modular, multi-season AMT-10 and AMT 10R Drystar®XF Jackets and Pants have been engineered to deliver premium protection, unrivalled versatility, and adapt to extreme weather conditions. A new approach to advanced all-weather, protective riding apparel, the AMT-10 and 10R Jackets and Pants utilize a modular construction and the most advanced materials technologies, as well as Alpinestars’ new laminated 2.5L Drystar®XF waterproof and highly breathable membrane for effective climate management. The Tech-Air® Ready, AMT-10 and AMT-10R Jackets and Pants offer superior protective performance, climate management, versatility, and premium comfort.

MONTEIRA DRYSTAR®XF JACKET – UNRIVALLED FUNCTION AND PERFORMANCE

The multi-season Monteira Drystar®XF Jacket has been engineered to ensure that adventure touring riders travel fully protected and in optimal comfort in all climates and weather conditions. With a focus on the jacket’s overall practicality, the product development team added a new level of detail and ergonomic designs that incorporate intuitive and functional features including closures, vents, and pockets, as well as magnetic zippers, magnetic connectors, liner connection, and closure systems to meet the real-life needs of the adventure touring rider. When it comes to the jacket’s construction, the Tech-Air® Ready, Monteira has a 2-layer laminated Drystar®XF waterproof membrane with large direct opening vents that provides superior breathability in wet and dry conditions.

BOGOTÁ PRO DRYSTAR® JACKET AND WOMEN’S STELLA BOGOTÁ PRO DRYSTAR® JACKET – BEAT THE ELEMENTS

The all-season Bogotá Pro Drystar® and Stella Bogotá Drystar® Jackets utilize Alpinestars’ Drystar® membrane, engineered to provide superior breathability, exceptional comfort, and all-weather performance, wet or dry – with the Bogotá Pro it’s goodbye to soggy gear. The 3-layer ‘liner to drop’ system allows the jacket to be quickly configured to the conditions. Constructed from 100% GRS-certified, recycled Nylon 6 materials, the Tech-Air® Ready Bogotá Pro has extensive ventilation panels on the chest, full back, and arms for effective climate control.

URBAN

Alpinestars’ Urban Collection seamlessly connects life on the motorcycle to our daily urban lives, accompanying riders throughout the city, and during the commute, to provide the ultimate in protection and style.

LEGIT CREW FLEECE: DESIGNED WITH THE URBAN COMMUTE IN MIND

Designed for urban riding and commuting, the Legit Crew Fleece is a great option for riders looking for a casual-styled fleece that offers a high standard of protection. Constructed from protective material offering a soft, comfortable fit and with two side zippers for easy on and off, the Legit Crew Fleece, with its two hidden inner pockets, is a functional motorcycling pullover.

CHROME DRYSTAR® SHOES & CHROME WOMEN’S DRYSTAR® SHOES – ENGINEERED FOR STREET RIDING

The Chrome Drystar® Shoes are perfect for those urban riders looking for a pair of comfortable, casual, and stylish shoes that’ll go perfectly with their favorite pair of riding denim. The protective and lightweight Chrome Drystar® Shoes have a waterproof and breathable membrane, plus a removable OrthoLite® insock for even greater comfort and versatility, offering all-weather performance.

CR-X WOMEN’S DRYSTAR® RIDING SHOES

The CR-X Women’s Drystar® Riding Shoes offer unrivalled all-day walking comfort, protection, and wet weather performance and have been anatomically crafted specifically for female riders. Renowned for being a lightweight, protective touring shoe with waterproof performance, the CR-X Women’s Drystar® Shoes provide a high level of grip on all terrains; the perfect choice for women riders living and riding in wet climates.

STRATOS, CALIBER, & WOMEN’S CALIBER SLIM FIT TECH RIDING PANTS: ENGINEERED FOR THE STREETS

The all-new Stratos Slim Fit Tech Riding Pants are a popular jogger-styled pant offering a regular fit with a tapered look. Inspired by military functionality, the combat style Caliber and Women’s Caliber Pants feature practical cargo pockets, ergonomically angled for easy access with gloves. Both the Stratos and the Caliber are excellent protective tech denim pants for riders interested in a casual or utilitarian and functional style and are CE Level A rated.

RACING

RACING ABSOLUTE V2: DEVELOPED AT THE TRACK, ENGINEERED FOR PERFORMANCE

The Racing Absolute v2 is a top-level professional-grade racing suit incorporating all the same lightest weight and most advanced materials and technologies that the world’s fastest MotoGP and WorldSBK riders wear on the track. The suit features Kevlar® reinforced stretch inserts at the crotch, inner arms, and armpit areas for increased cut, tear, and abrasion resistance, offering highly reduced heat transfer to the rider’s body generated from any friction during a slide on the asphalt. A-CS®Tech is incorporated all throughout the suit and provides increased breathability, comfort, freedom of movement, and lightweight.

GP PLUS V4: LEATHERS REIMAGINED

The Tech-Air® Ready, GP Plus v4 Leather Suit features a blend of Flex Plus Racing bovine leather, A-CS® Tech, Matryx®, HRSF, and GP DFS sliders. The GP Plus v4 Leather Suit provides unrivalled comfort, feel, freedom of movement, and precise fitment.

RACING SPORT

ZACA AIR JACKET

The Zaca Air is the ideal jacket for street and sport riders, with its blend of 3D stretch mesh, polyfabric, and stretch softshell inserts that provide premium breathability as well as excellent levels of range of motion and freedom of movement. The protective and Tech-Air® Ready, Zaca Air Jacket has DFS Lite external shoulder sliders, as well as Nucleon Flex Plus CE Level 1 rated armor on the shoulders, elbows, and forearms. The jacket sports a detachable 2L waterproof liner and a detachable hood which comes with an air extraction channel on the top, to allow airflow to pass through and prevent it from filling up and flapping around while on the bike.

SMX AIR JACKET AND STELLA SMX AIR JACKET – MX INSPIRED FOR THE STREET

Constructed from tech mesh and polyfabric for excellent levels freedom of movement and airflow, the MX-inspired SMX Jacket also comes with a detachable windbreaker liner to help reduce airflow when it’s not needed, offering optimal climate comfort. The SMX Air is the perfect choice for the everyday commuter and weekend rider.

MONZA SPORT JACKET

The comfortable and lightweight Monza Sport Jacket is a great option for commuters and weekend riders looking to ride with discreet protection and style. Constructed from a multi-panel, lightweight tech twill, the Monza Sport combines polyamide stretch at the shoulders and armpit areas, providing freedom of movement, while its removable thermal vest, provides versatility year-round.

PHENOM LEATHER GLOVES, STELLA PHENOM LEATHER GLOVES, AND PHENOM AIR LEATHER GLOVES

The universal, sport performance Phenom Leather Gloves are perfect for everyday use and weekend riding – a great short glove that riders on any type of bike will appreciate. The gloves come in two other versions, the Women’s Stella Phenom Leather Gloves, and the fully perforated Phenom Air version. Constructed from new, premium, soft goat leather on the palm and top hand, with synthetic accordion inserts and stretch fourchettes in between the fingers, the Phenom Gloves provide instant and lasting comfort from the moment the rider puts them on.

