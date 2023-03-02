Husqvarna Motorcycles Street Customers Now Offered Lifetime Mobility Cover

Free of charge recovery and breakdown scheme offered after every completed service.

New and existing Husqvarna Motorcycles street model owners in the UK and Republic of Ireland are now offered a new LIFETIME* Mobility Scheme free of charge.

New Husqvarna Motorcycles street model owners already benefit from a 24 month-manufacturer’s warranty, which is accompanied by one year of European-wide LIFETIME Mobility Service free of charge. The new Husqvarna Motorcycles LIFETIME Mobility Service scheme means that each time the machine is serviced at an Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer, the Mobility Service is automatically extended for up to 12 months or until the next service (either the annual service or the next mileage service, whichever comes first).

Existing eligible Husqvarna Motorcycles street model owners, or purchasers of eligible used Husqvarna Motorcycles street models, can also activate up to a year of Husqvarna Motorcycles LIFETIME Mobility with an applicable service on their used machine, no matter if the machine in question has a lapsed service history or no service history. From used Husqvarna Motorcycles Svartpilen 125 through to Norden 901 models, their owners can return the machine to an authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer, have an applicable service completed on their motorcycle and receive up to 12 months of Husqvarna Motorcycles LIFETIME Mobility Service (also extendable at the next service until the motorcycle is no longer eligible). This comes with the assurance that the Husqvarna Motorcycles owner will have both Mobility Service throughout the UK and Europe – as well as their service being completed by Husqvarna Motorcycles trained technicians.

With the Husqvarna Motorcycles LIFETIME Mobility Service scheme Husqvarna Motorcycles riders have access to a comprehensive, Europe-wide network of service providers and an emergency call centre that is manned 24 hours a day. Covering for breakdown, vandalism, theft, attempted theft or fire, the assistances offered by the scheme for rider and passenger include: repair on the spot, towing, storage, sourcing replacement parts and key service.

In the worst-case scenario that a bike cannot continue, Husqvarna Motorcycles LIFETIME Mobility Service offers, among other features, ‘Trip Continuation’. This covers the costs of the journey for rider and passenger from the place of a breakdown to the planned destination or alternatively to the rider’s place of residence by either, taxi, rental car, train or flight, depending on the distance to the destination – terms and conditions apply.

The Husqvarna Motorcycles LIFETIME Mobility Service is automatically activated free of charge when a Husqvarna Motorcycles street motorcycle completes an applicable service at an Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer (conditions apply – for single cylinder vehicles: max. 60,000 km or 8 years, whichever comes first; for two cylinder vehicles: max. 80,000 km or 8 years, whichever comes first).

For full terms and conditions on the comprehensive Husqvarna Motorcycles LIFETIME Mobility Service, visit www.husqvarna-motorcycles.com or your nearest Authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer.

* The definition of LIFETIME for single cylinder vehicles: max. 60,000km or 8 years, whichever comes first; for two cylinder vehicles: max. 80,000km or 8 years, whichever comes first

** Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland.

For more Husqvarna Motorcycles news check out our dedicated page Husqvarna Motorcycles News

or head to the official Husqvarna Motorcycles website husqvarna-motorcycles.com/en-gb.html