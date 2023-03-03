Easter Classic Motorcycle Show & Jumble at Ashford

Dave Hughes – the last person to win the Senior Manx Grand Prix on a British motorcycle for 40 years – will be Star Guest at the Ashford classic motorcycle show this Easter Monday, and he’s bringing the bike with him.

Riding an Arter Matchless G50, Dave won the Senior Manx Grand Prix in 1972, with an average speed of 93.66 mph. This would be the last time a British motorcycle finished first in the blue riband race, until John Simpson rode a Triumph Daytona 675 to a surprise victory in 2012.

There is a local connection too – Dave was supported by Kentish motorcycle dealer Tom Arter of Canterbury, who prepared his machine and sponsored many other successful racers.

There is plenty more to see at this popular annual event – the main show exhibits are in the modern Amos Hall foyer, while the Car Auction Hall houses traders and jumble stalls. There are more jumblers on the hardstanding outside, alongside the Bikemart area, where folk can sell complete motorcycles for free. These can be dropped off or ridden into the event at no extra charge – an entry ticket is all that is required.

Refreshments are served in the onsite café, where seating is provided to rest tired legs.

For those with spares or incomplete machines, private garage-clearout stalls can be booked for just £15, which admits two people.

The Ashford Classic Motorcycle Show and Autojumble is held at the Ashford Livestock Market, Orbital Park, Ashford, KENT, TN24 0HB – easily accessible from the M20 at junction 10 – on Easter Monday, 10th April 2023.

Gates open to the public from 10 am and tickets cost £6 for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free. Parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Earlybird tickets are valid from 8am and cost £10. Tickets are available online and visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate.

Tickets, stall bookings and all other info from www.elk-promotions.co.uk