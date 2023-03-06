Triumph Test Ride Fleet Lands In Dealerships

Triumph on Tour will give riders across the UK the chance to put the latest bikes in Triumph’s 2023 line-up to the test, on exciting local routes.

The tour will be visiting fifteen dealers from Saturday 18th March until Saturday 29th July. Customers can sign up to one of six riding sessions taking place throughout each day, accompanied by Triumph’s expert team who are on hand to help riders get the most out of the bike.

This will be one of the first opportunities customers have to ride the limited-edition Chrome Collection and the all-new Street Triple family. Dealers will be on hand to answer questions and ensure customers have the ultimate test ride experience. Subject to availability other models on the tour include the Tiger family, Speed Triple 1200, Trident 660, Speed Twin 900 and Rocket 3 R.

Devron Boulton, General Manager of Triumph GB said: “The tour is a fantastic opportunity for customers to try out a wider range of our newest models. Each dealer has chosen a bespoke fleet to boost their existing range of demo bikes, making it even easier for customers to ride their bike of choice”.

The bikes will be visiting the dealerships on the following dates:

Day Location Saturday 18th March Destination Triumph Dorset Saturday 25th March Triumph West London Sunday 2nd April Bridge Motorcycles, Exeter Saturday 15th April Triumph Staffordshire Sunday 23rd April A1 Moto Services, Newcastle Saturday 29th April Triumph Aberdeen Saturday 6th May Triumph Birmingham West Sunday 28th May Triumph Essex Saturday 3rd June Triumph Norfolk Sunday 4th June Triumph Suffolk Saturday 10th June West Coast Triumph Glasgow Saturday 8th July Fowlers Saturday 15th July Triumph Chester Saturday 22nd July Triumph North Wales Saturday 29th July Triumph Swindon

Book your test ride to secure your place.

For more information about the range, visit: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk