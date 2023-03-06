Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeIndustry NewsTriumph Test Ride Fleet Lands In Dealerships

Triumph Test Ride Fleet Lands In Dealerships

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on Vitesse T-Shirts UKBiker T-shirts

Triumph Test Ride Fleet Lands In DealershipsTriumph on Tour will give riders across the UK the chance to put the latest bikes in Triumph’s 2023 line-up to the test, on exciting local routes.

The tour will be visiting fifteen dealers from Saturday 18th March until Saturday 29th July. Customers can sign up to one of six riding sessions taking place throughout each day, accompanied by Triumph’s expert team who are on hand to help riders get the most out of the bike.

This will be one of the first opportunities customers have to ride the limited-edition Chrome Collection and the all-new Street Triple family. Dealers will be on hand to answer questions and ensure customers have the ultimate test ride experience. Subject to availability other models on the tour include the Tiger family, Speed Triple 1200, Trident 660, Speed Twin 900 and Rocket 3 R.

Triumph Test Ride Fleet Lands In DealershipsDevron Boulton, General Manager of Triumph GB said: “The tour is a fantastic opportunity for customers to try out a wider range of our newest models. Each dealer has chosen a bespoke fleet to boost their existing range of demo bikes, making it even easier for customers to ride their bike of choice”.Triumph Test Ride Fleet Lands In Dealerships

The bikes will be visiting the dealerships on the following dates:

Day Location 
Saturday 18th MarchDestination Triumph Dorset
Saturday 25th MarchTriumph West London
Sunday 2nd AprilBridge Motorcycles, Exeter
Saturday 15th AprilTriumph Staffordshire
Sunday 23rd AprilA1 Moto Services, Newcastle
Saturday 29th AprilTriumph Aberdeen
Saturday 6th MayTriumph Birmingham West
Sunday 28th MayTriumph Essex
Saturday 3rd JuneTriumph Norfolk
Sunday 4th JuneTriumph Suffolk
Saturday 10th JuneWest Coast Triumph Glasgow
Saturday 8th JulyFowlers
Saturday 15th JulyTriumph Chester
Saturday 22nd JulyTriumph North Wales
Saturday 29th JulyTriumph Swindon

Book your test ride to secure your place.

For more information about the range, visit: https://www.triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Triumph Test Ride Fleet Lands In Dealerships

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Arai Quantic

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Xena SecurityClick here for more info on Xena Security

Previous article
New Premier Evoluzione Road Touring Helmet

RELATED ARTICLES

Search

Follow us on socials

Subscribe to our newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

spot_img
spot_img

Must Read

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
New Premier Evoluzione Road Touring Helmet

New Premier Evoluzione Road Touring Helmet

Frank Duggan - 0