Mission Foods Again Title Sponsor Of Mission King Of The Baggers

The World’s Leading Brand Of Tortillas And Wraps Set For Title Sponsorship Of Expanded 14-Race Series.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing championship, is thrilled to announce that Mission Foods, the world’s leading brand of tortillas and wraps, will continue in its title sponsorship of the Mission King Of The Baggers series for the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship.

Two years ago, Mission Foods came onboard to be the title sponsor of an upstart three-round series known as the Mission King Of The Baggers. Two years later and the championship that features Indian and Harley-Davidson V-twin baggers is now a 14-race championship and a fan favorite of the MotoAmerica Championship.

The opening round of the 2023 Mission King Of The Baggers Championship is right around the corner with a doubleheader slated for Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, March 9-11. Following Daytona, the series will head to Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for round two, April 21-23, and the seven-round, 14-race championship will conclude at New Jersey Motorsports Park, September 22-24.

“Mission Foods has been a major supporter of our King Of The Baggers series since 2021 and we’re happy to announce that they will again be the title sponsor of the class in 2023,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Mission is committed to helping us continue to build the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, which includes the Bagger dash for cash known as the Mission Challenge. and look how far we’ve come together in just a short period of time. The coming season gets started at Daytona International Speedway and watching last year’s Bagger race on the high banks of the Speedway was certainly a spectacle. We can’t wait to get rolling again.”

“We are proud to partner with MotoAmerica and continue as official title sponsor of the King Of The Baggers series,” said Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods Chief Executive Officer. “Mission King of the Baggers exemplifies our commitment to motorsport racing, and I believe that this partnership will create exciting moments for both racers and fans.”

2023 Mission King Of The Baggers Schedule

March 9-11 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

April 21-23 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

June 2-4 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

July 7-9 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

July 28-30 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

Sept. 8-10 Circuit Of The Americas Austin, TX

Sept. 22-24 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, New Jersey

